Finance Minister | Magdalena Andersson becomes the first woman to lead Sweden

(Stockholm) Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats appointed Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson as party leader on Wednesday after Prime Minister Stefan Löfven resigned in November.

Posted on Sep 29, 2021 at 12:00 PM

Magdalena Andersson, 54, was unanimously elected from the Social Democratic constituencies as the next party leader, an election that has to be confirmed at the party conference in early November, where she is the only candidate.

Although Sweden is considered a bastion of gender equality, it does not yet have a prime minister.

“I am of course very honored,” said Magdalena Andersson, finance minister since 2014, at a press conference.

At the end of August, Stefan Löfven, whose fragile majority in parliament almost exploded this summer, announced his resignation at the Social Democratic Congress scheduled for November after seven years in power.

His departure should enable his successor to prepare for the 2022 elections.

If her rise to the rank of party leader is no longer in doubt, Magdalena Andersson must also be invested by parliament as the successor to Stefan Löfven and also pass the acid test of the adoption of the 2022 budget, which promises to be difficult with the current political balance sheets.

The finance minister from Uppsala, north of Stockholm, was a top swimmer in her youth before studying economics in Stockholm. At the European level she had made the Swedish line one of the “economical” ones.

“Magdalena is a person who says what it is like and who does what is necessary,” emphasized Elvy Söderström, chairman of the social democratic nomination committee.