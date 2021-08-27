Finger Splint Market Top Manufacturers with Share and Analysis 2021 to 2028

Finger Splint Market is poised to value over USD 253 million by 2028 end at a CAGR of over 7.5% during the forecast period 2020 to 2028.

A finger splint is a medical device used to immobilize an area of injury. It is usually manufactured using foam and metal. It is used in number of injuries, including: fractures, jamming injuries, or even joint stiffness.

Global Finger Splint Market Outlook

Increasing geriatric population is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global finger splints market. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. geriatric population is expected to reach 77 million by 2034. Moreover, increasing cases of falls is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to January 2018 factsheet of the World Health Organization, 20–30% of older people who fall suffer moderate to severe injuries such as bruises, hip fractures, or head trauma, in the U.S.

Global Finger Splint Market Competitive Landscape:

DJO Global, Inc., Ottobock, DeRoyal Industries, Medi, Thuasne, and AliMed.

Global Finger Splint Market: Scope of the Report

According to the research study conducted by the Finger Splint Market is anticipated to attain substantial growth by the end of the forecast period. The report explains that this business is predicted to register a noteworthy growth rate over the forecast period. This report provides crucial information pertaining to the total valuation that is presently held by this industry and it also lists the segmentation of the market along with the growth opportunities present across this business vertical.

Finger Splint Market, By Product

Leather, Polypropylene, Others

Finger Splint Market, By Application

Sports, Medical, Others

Finger Splint Market, By Geographic Scope

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global finger splint market in terms of share as well as CAGR growth rate throughout the forecast period. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), Asia is expected to have 50% of the world’s osteoporotic population by 2050. Large number of unreported cases, high incidence rate of Vitamin D deficiency, and low calcium intake by the Asian population suggests that the region is likely to have the largest osteoporotic related fractures globally, which is expected to drive the demand for finger splints.

Reasons to Purchase the Finger Splint Market Report:

The report includes a plethora of information such as market dynamics scenario and opportunities during the forecast period

Segments and sub-segments include quantitative, qualitative, value (USD Million,) and volume (Units Million) data.

Regional, sub-regional, and country level data includes the demand and supply forces along with their influence on the market.

The competitive landscape comprises share of key players, new developments, and strategies in the last three years.

Comprehensive companies offering products, relevant financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies by these players.

In-depth analysis of the Finger Splint Market

