Finland Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market Report is an essential source of information on analysis of the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in Finland. It identifies the key trends in the countrys healthcare market and provides insights into its demographic, regulatory and reimbursement landscape, and healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of its pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by RNR team of industry experts.

Get a FREE PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4727752

The Finnish healthcare system is one of the most advanced digital economies and emerging markets in the EU, focusing on Research & Development (R&D) and personalized medicine. The skilled workforce, increasing elderly population, chronic and lifestyle diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and innovation-focused collaborations are the main factors driving the growth of the pharmaceutical market in Finland. The Finnish pharmaceutical market, based on pharmaceutical production value, increased from 2.03B in 2013 to 2.54B in 2018 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. In terms of US Dollars, the market increased from $2.70B in 2013 to $3B in 2018 at a CAGR of 2.1%. It is forecast to reach about $3.47B in 2025. The medical devices market of Finland was valued at $0.89B in 2015, which increased to $1.05B in 2020 at a CAGR of 3.36%. The medical device market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from $1.05B in 2020 to $1.3B in 2025.

Scope of this Report-

The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape in Finland, and includes –

– An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, comprising market size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers

– Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical market: Astellas, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, and Orion.

– Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the medical device market: Medtronic, Roche Diagnostics, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, and Revenio.

– An insightful review of the COVID-19 epidemiology, COVID-19 impact and developments in healthcare market, HealthTech landscape, reimbursement and regulatory landscape, with analysis covering details of the countrys healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and the approval processes for new drugs and medical devices

– Detailed analysis of the countrys healthcare policy highlights, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure

– An overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the Finland healthcare market

Reasons to Buy this Report-

This report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to –

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Finnish healthcare market

– Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, reimbursement and regulatory policies, pharmaceutical market segments and companies likely to impact Finnish healthcare market in the future

– Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and analyzing competitors performance

– Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the most opportunities for consolidation, investment and strategic partnership

Discount on this Full Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4727752

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Figures

1.2 List of Tables

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Key Highlights – Facts about the Finnish Healthcare Market

2.3 Key Highlights: Healthcare Startups in Finland

2.4 Key Events: Finnish Healthcare Timeline, 2015-2021

2.5 Key Events: Finnish Pharmaceutical Market

2.6 Key Events: M&As, VC & PE Deals, Global Pharmaceutical Market, 2019-2020

2.7 Key Events: Mergers and Acquisitions

2.8 Country Profile, Finland, 2020

3. Overview of Pharmaceutical Market

3.1 Pharmaceutical Market – Overview

3.2 Pharmaceutical Market – Exports

3.3 Pharmaceutical Market – Imports

3.4 Pharmaceutical Market – Supply Channels, Finland

3.5 Pharmaceutical Market – Market Segments

3.6 Major Therapeutic Areas, Finland

3.7 COVID-19 Epidemiology, Finland

3.8 COVID-19 Impact and Developments in the Healthcare Market, Finland

3.9 COVID-19 Clinical Trials Landscape, Finland

3.10 Pharmaceutical Market – Major Players

4. Overview of Medical Devices Market

4.1 Medical Device Market – Overview

4.2 Medical Devices Market – Major Players

5. Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Market – Drivers and Barriers

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Barriers

6. Deal Analysis

6.1 Deal Analysis: Pharmaceutical Market, Finland, 2020-2021

6.2 Deal Analysis: Medical Device Market, Finland, 2020-2021

7. HealthTech Landscape

7.1 HealthTech Landscape, Finland

7.2 HealthTech Deals Landscape, Finland

7.3 Key HealthTech Deals, Finland

7.4 Adoption of Technology in Healthcare, Finland

7.5 Major Digital Regulations, Finland

7.6 Digital Health – Benefits and Risks, Finland

8. Market Access

8.1 Overview of Healthcare System, Finland

8.2 Reimbursement of Medicinal Products, Finland

8.3 Overview of Insurance Providers, Public Insurance, Finland

8.4 Overview of Insurance Providers, Private Insurance, Finland

8.5 Healthcare Spending and Prescription Drug Price Trend, Finland

8.6 Pricing Policies, Finland

8.7 Regulatory Landscape, Finland

8.7.1 Marketing Authorization for Pharmaceutical Products, EU

8.7.2 Market Authorization for Pharmaceutical Products (Centralized Procedure), Finland

8.7.3 Market Authorization for Pharmaceutical Products (Decentralized Procedure), Finland

8.7.4 Market Authorization for Pharmaceutical Products (Mutual Recognition Procedure), Finland

8.7.5 Marketing Authorization for Pharmaceutical Products (National Procedure), Finland

8.7.6 Marketing Authorization for Medical Devices, Finland

8.7.7 Intellectual Property Rights, European Patent, Finland

8.7.8 Intellectual Property Rights, Unitary Patent, Finland

8.7.9 Intellectual Property Rights, Patent, Finland

8.7.10 Intellectual Property Rights, Trademark, Finland

8.7.11 Clinical Trial Regulation, Finland

8.7.12 Pharmaceutical Clinical Trials Landscape, Finland

8.7.13 Medical Devices Clinical Trials Landscape, Finland

8.7.14 Pharmaceutical Export and Import, Finland

8.7.15 Pharmaceutical Advertising Regulations, Finland

8.7.16 Pharmacy Regulations, Finland

8.7.17 Labeling and Packaging Regulations, Finland

9. Country Healthcare Landscape

9.1 Healthcare Policy Highlights, Finland

9.2 Healthcare Facilities, Finland

9.3 Healthcare Parameters, Finland

9.4 Life Expectancy and Immunization Rate, Finland

9.5 Environmental Health, Finland

9.6 Healthcare Personnel, Finland

9.7 Disease Burden, Finland

9.8 Healthcare Expenditure, Finland

10 Trade Associations, Finland

11 Trade Fairs, Finland

12 Opportunities and Challenges

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Coverage

13.1.2 Secondary Research

13.1.3 Forecasts

13.2 Bibliography

13.3 About GlobalData

13.4 Contact Us

13.5 Disclaimer