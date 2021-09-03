Finland | Three youths sentenced to death for torturing a comrade

(Helsinki) A Finnish court on Friday sentenced three teenagers to eight to ten years in prison for torturing and beating a former classmate to death in a case that appalled the Nordic country.

Posted on Sep 3, 2021 at 10:41 am

The act in December 2020, for which the three then 16-year-old youths were convicted of murder, was followed by months of harassment of the victim.

The latter, a 16-year-old boy who also lives in a foster home, was attacked “sadistically” for several hours, according to the prosecutor, before he died on December 4 in a park in Koskela in the north of Helsinki, a crime which was described as “shocking” by Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo.

The trio, who have known their victim since kindergarten, pleaded not guilty to the murder, which prosecutors said was due to brain damage and a perforation of the lungs from broken ribs.

The court admitted that they acted unanimously, with more than 100 injuries on the victim’s body found in “particularly brutal and cruel ways.”

The case had also exposed loopholes in social homes for young people in Finland.

His facility refused to look for him the following weekend, and the boy’s body was not found until the following Monday, three days after his death.

The teachers also admitted that they intervened “too late” in view of the youth’s difficulties.

According to official figures, almost half of young people between the ages of 14 and 16 in Finland have recently been subjected to harassment and threats of violence.