Fire balloons launched from Gaza cause fires in Israel

(Jerusalem) Fire balloons launched from the Palestinian enclave of Gaza on Saturday sparked fires in Israel, Israeli firefighters said in a statement.

Posted on Aug 28, 2021 at 1:34 pm

Israeli firefighters who were there that evening to bring the fires under control said two bushfires broke out in the Eshkol region near Gaza.

According to the fire brigade, experts came to the conclusion that the cause of the fire was “fire balloons”.

A 12-year-old Palestinian died this morning from injuries sustained a week earlier in clashes near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and the Hebrew state.

Last Saturday, according to the Gaza authorities, around 40 people were injured in Israeli fire, including a 32-year-old man who died on Wednesday.

A member of the Israeli security forces who was hit by Palestinian gunfire is still in critical condition.

Following these clashes, the Jewish state launched air strikes against sites owned by Hamas, the armed Islamist movement in power in Gaza that holds Israel responsible for all actions towards its territory from the overpopulated enclave under Israeli blockade.

On the night from Monday to Tuesday, further strikes took place, which resulted in no casualties, in retaliation for the launch of incendiary balloons, which caused fires on the Israeli side.

There were further clashes on the border between Gaza and Israel on Wednesday, but they were less violent than last Saturday.

In this context, demonstrations are planned for Saturday evening at the request of several Gaza factions, in particular to protest against the blockade of the Gaza Strip that has been imposed by Israel for almost 15 years.

Since May 21, when a ceasefire ended a blitzkrieg between Hamas and Israel, there have been sporadic incidents – fire balloons being fired from Gaza and Israeli air strikes in retaliation.

According to local authorities, 260 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip between May 10 and 21, including fighters. In Israel, rocket fire from Gaza killed 13 people, including one soldier, according to police and military figures.