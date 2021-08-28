Fire-Resistant Cable Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Prysmian Group, Nexans S.A, NKT Group, Leoni AG, LS Cable & System Limited, Jiangnan Group Limited, Tratos Limited, EL Sewedy Electric Company, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd Latest Fire-Resistant Cable Market Report-Insulation Material (EPR, LSZH, PVC, XLPE), End-use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Energy, Manufacturing), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026

Fire-Resistant Cable Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Prysmian Group, Nexans S.A, NKT Group, Leoni AG, LS Cable & System Limited, Jiangnan Group Limited, Tratos Limited, EL Sewedy Electric Company, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

Global Fire-Resistant Cable Market 2021-2026, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The global fire-resistant cable market size is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2021 to USD 2.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3%.

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1544518

#Top Key Players- Prysmian Group (Italy), Nexans S.A. (France), NKT Group (Denmark), Leoni AG (Germany), LS Cable & System Limited (South Korea), Jiangnan Group Limited (China), Tratos Limited (United Kingdom), EL Sewedy Electric Company (Egypt), and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan).

“In terms of both value and volume, XLPE segment to be the fastest-growing segment by 2026.”

The XLPE segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. High thermal short circuit rating, excellent electrical property maintained under the complete temperature range, resistance to thermal deformation at high temperatures, excellent water resistance and low permeability to water, excellent chemical resistance, high durability, and long operational life are some of the properties fueling the growth of the XLPE insulation material segment.

“In terms of both value and volume, building & construction is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for fire-resistant cables.”

Building & Construction is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the fire-resistant cable market. Fire-resistant cables can be used for wiring and interconnection purposes in residential and non-residential areas. These cables are easy-to-install, maintain the reliability of electrical circuits, and can withstand high temperatures during fires, thus, ensuring human safety. Increasing awareness about the safety of buildings among the masses has led to the increase in demand for fire-resistant cables.

“In terms of both value and volume, the APAC fire-resistant cable market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for fire-resistant cable as a result of the expansion of the end-use industries due to rapid economic development and urbanization.

Direct Purchase this report and Get 25% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1544518

Table Of Contents:-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.4 Market Scope

1.4.1 Years Considered

1.4.2 Regional Scope

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Unit Considered

1.7 Stakeholders

1.8 Limitations

1.9 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.3.1 Secondary Da T A

2.3.2 Primary Data

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Risk Assessment

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Higher Demand For Fire-Resistant Cables Expected From Emerging Economies

4.2 Apac: Fire-Resistant Cable Market, By End-Use Industry And Country

4.3 Fire-Resistant Cable Market, By Insulation Material

4.4 Fire-Resistant Cable Market, By End-Use Industry

4.5 Fire-Resistant Cable Market, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Demand For Fire-Resistant Cables For Fire Safety & Protection

5.2.1.2 Increasing Fire Safety Standards & Regulations Globally

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility In Raw Material Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand For Fire-Resistant Cables For Power Generation

5.2.3.2 Population Growth And Rapid Urbanization Translating To Large Number Of Construction Projects

5.2.3.3 Increasing Developments In The Automotive Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Availability Of Cheap And Inferior Quality Fire-Resistant Cables

5.3 Range Scenario Analysis

5.3.1 Optimistic Scenario

5.3.2 Pessimistic Scenario

5.3.3 Realistic Scenario

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Prominent Companies

5.4.2 Small & Medium Enterprises

5.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.5.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.5.2 Threat Of Substitutes

5.5.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.5.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.5.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.6 Yc-Ycc Drivers

5.7 Market Mapping/ Ecosystem Map

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.8.1 Introduction

5.8.2 Methodology

5.8.3 Document Type

5.8.4 Insight

5.8.5 Top Companies/ Applicants

5.8.6 Disclaimer

5.9 Regulatory Analysis

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.12 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.13 Case Study Analysis

5.13.1 Caerphilly Hospital

5.13.2 Millennium Copthorne Hotel

5.13.3 Madrid Underground

5.13.4 Centre Court At Wimbledon

6 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Fire-Resistant Cable Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Fire-Resistant Cable Market

6.2.1 End-Use Industries

6.2.1.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Building & Construction Industry

6.2.1.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Automotive Industry

6.2.1.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Energy Industry

7 Fire-Resistant Cable Market, By Insulation Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cross-Linked Polyethylene (Xlpe)

7.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc)

7.4 Low Smoke Zero Halogen (Lszh)

7.5 Ethylene Propylene Rubber (Epr)

7.6 Others

8 Fire-Resistant Cable Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Building & Construction

8.3 Automotive & Transportation

8.4 Manufacturing

8.5 Energy

8.6 Others

…….CONTINUED

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1544518