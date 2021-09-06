Firefighting Foam Market Report 2021-26: Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Firefighting Foam Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global firefighting foam market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Firefighting foam refers to a mass of small air-filled bubbles with lower density than water, oil, and gasoline. The foam consists of foam concentrates, water, and air, mixed in the form of a homogenous foam blanket. It is available in aqueous film and alcohol-resistant foam, wetting agents, fluoro protein, and film-forming fluoro protein. Nowadays, firefighting foam is widely used as an effective alternative to conventional extinguishing agents, such as dry chemicals, water, and carbon dioxide, in the form of fire extinguishers.

Market Trends:

The global firefighting foam market is primarily driven by demand from the oil and gas industry. This can be attributed to the stringent rules and regulations implemented by governments of various countries to mandate fire safety measures. They are used to extinguish a fire by separating the source of fire from the product surface, suppress the vapors, and prevent smothering. Besides this, there has been an introduction of fluorine-free foam concentrates with minimum impact on the water. Furthermore, the growing research and development (R&D) activities to develop eco-friendly alternatives used in the marine and naval sectors are providing a positive outlook to the market.

Breakup by Type:

Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF)

Alcohol Resistant Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AR-AFFF)

Protein Foam

Synthetic Detergent Foam (High and Mid Expansion Foam)

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Aviation

Marine

Mining

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Angus Fire Limited

Dafo Fomtec Ab

DIC Corporation

Eau&Feu

Fabrik chemischer Präparate von Dr.Richard Sthamer GmbH & Co. KG

Johnson Controls International Plc

Kerr Fire (Kidde plc)

KV Fire Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

National Foam Inc.

Perimeter Solutions

SFFECO Global.

