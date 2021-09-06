First-Aid Kit Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Price Trends and Research Report

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “First-Aid Kit Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global first-aid kit market reached a value of US$ 159.4 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

First-aid kits refer to a collection of essential medical aid equipment that is used to provide immediate assistance during a medical emergency. The kit is usually equipped with basic medical supplies, like scissors, antiseptic creams or wash, sterile medical tapes and cold packs, to dispense primary first aid.

Market Trends:

The rising adoption of safety kits in compliance with the stringent safety guidelines or standards set by governments has bolstered the growth of the market. Besides this, the growing awareness regarding the importance of immediate treatment in case of accidents has increased the demand for specialty first-aid kits across different spaces. These kits are now widely utilized in commercial buildings, industrial sites, educational and healthcare institutes, and sports facilities, to ensure safety in case of injuries, muscle cramps, or minor accidents during strenuous training, sports, and other physical activities. Other factors, such as the introduction of smart first-aid kits that allow untrained civilians to provide first medical assistance, coupled with the growing inclination toward pre-organized kits, are also creating a positive thrust on the market growth.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

3M

Acme United Corporation

AdvaCare Systems

Certified Safety Manufacturing

Cintas Corporation

Fieldtex Products Inc.

Firstar Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Paul Hartmann AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Service, Inc.

Steroplast Healthcare, etc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, design, material, packaging, distribution channel and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Common Type Kits

Special Type Kits

Breakup by Design:

Mounted

Portable

Breakup by Material:

Fabric

Plastic

Glass

Others

Breakup by Packaging:

Backpack

Bags

Boxes

Cabinet

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Drug Stores

Hospitals and Clinics

Online

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Commercial

Industrial

Healthcare

Residential

Sports

Military

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

