First Aid Kit Packaging Market Analysis and Review 2021-2028 | Trends Market Research
Global First Aid Kit Packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of first aid kit packaging in the automotive industry and rising awareness about health and the need for immediate treatment in case of uncertainties at the workplace are the factors boosting the growth of the market.
First aid kit packaging is used as a unitizing container for first aid accessories or supplies which are necessary during medical emergencies that occur at workplaces while traveling, or during sporting. First aid kit packaging is designed on the basis of portability and mounting requirements. First aid kit is a collection of supplies and equipment that is used to give medical treatment.
Based on the Packaging, the Boxes segment is due to are still popular among manufacturers for first aid kit packaging as compared to bags or pouches. The United States-based health care solutions provider, 19Labs, developed a smart first aid kit packaging box. By geography, North America is predicted to contribute notably towards the first aid kit packaging, and subject to stringent worker safety regulations by various regulatory bodies such as OSHA and the growth in demand for medical kits from individual consumers for household applications and travel in the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the First Aid Kit Packaging market include are Johnston & Johnson, Acme United, 3M, ZEE, Certified Safety, Cintas, REI, Lifeline, Honeywell, Tender, St John, Hartmann, Safety First Aid, Lifesystems, First Aid Holdings, Firstar, KANGLIDI and Yunnan Baiyao.
Products Covered:
• Mounted
• Portable
Material Types Covered:
• Fabric
• Plastic
• Glass
• Metal
Packaging’s Covered:
• Backpack
• Bags
• Boxes
• Cabinet
End Users Covered:
• Automotive
• Commercial (Offices)
• Industrial
• Military
• Sports
• Residential Purposes
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa