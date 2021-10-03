First election in the emirate of the Gulf of Qatar |

The next World Cup host is at the center of concerns due to human rights violations. Now, for the first time, Qataris can elect some kind of consultative body.

Doha (dpa) – In the Arab Emirate of the Gulf of Qatar, the Shura Consultative Assembly was first elected in a nationwide vote. The turnout was 63.5%, the interior ministry said.

Voters were allowed to vote on 30 of the 45 members of the Shura Council on Saturday. The remaining 15 members are determined by Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa al-Thani called the elections a “historic achievement”.

The desert state with its approximately three million inhabitants is an absolute monarchy: the emir is responsible for the executive and the legislature. Political parties are prohibited.

Election to the assembly was made possible by a new constitution in 2004, but has since been postponed several times. More than 200 candidates contested for seats in 30 constituencies, including nearly 30 women. According to official results, however, only men were elected to the Shura council, according to the Interior Ministry. Qatar will host the World Cup in November and December 2022.

The Shura assembly has limited powers. It can approve the budget, oversee the work of ministers and initiate laws. But each decision requires a two-thirds majority and must be ratified by the Emir.

The election is controversial because only a minority of the population was allowed to vote. Only Qataris whose families resided in the emirate before 1930 have the right to vote. Much of the population has moved abroad, including around two million migrant workers.

The emirate has repeatedly been the subject of international criticism for human rights violations. Human rights organizations accuse Qatar of exploiting migrant workers. Recently, calls for a boycott of the World Cup have multiplied. Qatar rejects the allegations and cites a number of reform measures. Human rights activists have said new laws have improved the situation for foreign workers in Qatar but remain poorly enforced.