First extrapolation: SPD slightly ahead of Union

According to an Infratest Dimap projection, the Social Democrats are in the lead with 24.9% of the vote. CDU / CSU follow with 24.2 percent.

According to preliminary projections, the Union and the SPD are in a tight race in the federal elections. The Social Democrats are in the lead with 24.9% of the vote. The CDU / CSU obtained 24.2% of the votes. The Greens, the FDP and the AfD are therefore clearly in the double-digit range. The left is still fighting for entry into the Bundestag and the 5 percent of the vote needed for it.

Voices, analyzes, reactions: follow election night in our live ticker.

As the count goes on, you will receive an overview of the direct candidates in Saxony and all the other Länder in our election data presentation. You will also find out how the votes were conducted in the towns and municipalities of Saxony.

