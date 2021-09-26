First extrapolation: SPD slightly ahead of Union

According to an Infratest Dimap projection, the Social Democrats are in the lead with 24.9% of the vote. CDU / CSU follow with 24.2 percent.

According to preliminary projections, the Union and the SPD are in a tight race in the federal elections. The Social Democrats are in the lead with 24.9% of the vote. The CDU / CSU obtained 24.2% of the votes. The Greens, the FDP and the AfD are therefore clearly in the double-digit range. The left is still fighting for entry into the Bundestag and the 5 percent of the vote needed for it.

