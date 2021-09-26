First forecasts: a tête-à-tête between the Union and the SPD

Berlin (dpa) – High tension in the federal elections: according to forecasts, the Union and the SPD are neck and neck. After 16 years in the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel, the CDU / CSU and Armin Laschet have fallen to an all-time high, but are still almost at the level of the SPD.

With the candidate chancellor Olaf Scholz, it has increased considerably. The Greens are in third place ahead of the FDP, the AfD and the left. Germany now faces a difficult government formation.

According to the forecasts of the ARD and the ZDF, the SPD will improve by 25 to 26% (2017: 20.5%). The CDU / CSU drops to 24 to 25 percent (32.9). With Annalena Baerbock as candidate for chancellor, the Greens report 14.5 to 15% (8.9). The FDP improves to 11 to 12 percent (10.7). The AfD, so far the third strongest force, holds 10 to 11 percent (12.6). The left slips to 5 percent (9.2).

Forecasts are more uncertain because of mail-order voters

The majority structure in the Bundestag changes considerably, but the distribution of seats depends, among other things, on the entry of the left into parliament. Election researchers also point out that the 6 p.m. forecast may be more uncertain than before due to the large number of mail-order voters.

A complicated government formation is thus emerging. The only conceivable bipartite alliance would be a new grand coalition, which neither the SPD nor the Union wants. Therefore, it is likely that there will be a three-way alliance in the federal government for the first time. In mathematical terms, several constellations are possible, the Greens and the FDP being decisive.

If the SPD becomes the most powerful party, it is likely that Scholz will want to form a traffic light alliance with the Greens and the FDP, as has been the case in Rhineland-Palatinate since 2016. FDP leader Christian Lindner has done so Having expressed his reservations about such a coalition within the federal government on several occasions, he clearly prefers the Union as a partner.

If the CDU / CSU gets ahead of the SPD, Laschet should also try to form a government with the Greens and the FDP. Such a Jamaican alliance, as it rules in Schleswig-Holstein, failed in the federal government in 2017 because of the FDP. This time the Greens are more likely to slow down. The differences between the Greens and the FDP are particularly important when it comes to financial and climate policy. As Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Laschet already reigns with the FDP.

The finalist could also become chancellor

It is not excluded that Laschet or Scholz also try to form the government in second position. Such an approach would be nothing new: Willy Brandt became chancellor of a social-liberal coalition in 1969, even though the SPD was only in second place. It was the same with Helmut Schmidt in 1976 and 1980. The CSU, however, rejects such an approach.

If the results are sufficient, a red-green-red coalition would also be possible. In much of the SPD and the Greens, however, is viewed with skepticism, also because of the deep differences with the left on foreign and security policy.

According to forecasts, the left must fear missing the five percent hurdle, but is likely to come back to the Bundestag anyway. If she defends at least three of her last five direct terms, in accordance with the basic term clause, she can enter Parliament based on her second vote result.

Mathematically possible, but very unlikely, is an alliance of the SPD, the Union and the FDP, since it now rules in Saxony-Anhalt under the leadership of the CDU (German coalition), or a coalition of the SPD, the Union and the Greens on the model of Brandenburg (Kenya -Coalition).

Result for the Union a blow

For the Union, the result of the end of the Merkel era is in any case a heavy blow – not only for the CDU, but also for the CSU, whose party leader Markus Söder had waged a bitter power struggle with Laschet for the candidacy for chancellor in the spring.

The Union was clearly ahead in the polls for long periods. Due to the surge in greens, black-green has long been considered likely. After the power struggle with Söder, which Laschet won with difficulty, he made many mistakes as a candidate for chancellery, including laughing in the flooded area as Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke about the victims of the floods.

Baerbock had a similar experience as the Greens’ candidate for chancellor. After the Greens temporarily took first place in the polls in the spring, they lost the summer considerably when Baerbock had to admit, among other things, resume errors and extra income reported too late. At the same time, the popularity of Scholz has increased, whose SPD has long seemed locked in the polls at 15-16%.

The biggest Bundestag of all time

The new Bundestag will probably be bigger than ever. In the last legislature, it had already reached a record 709 seats, the target being 598 seats. The Union and the SPD were only able to carry out a small reform of the electoral law in 2020. A major reform is only planned for the elections of 2025.