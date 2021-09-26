First predictions: Union and SPD tight

Berlin / Wiesbaden (dpa) – In Sunday’s parliamentary elections, the CDU / CSU and the SPD are delivering the expected close race. According to the forecasts of the ARD and the ZDF from 6 p.m., the Union and the Social Democrats are almost on a par with the Greens and the FDP.

According to the federal returning officer, 36.5% of all eligible voters had voted on the spot by 2 p.m. In the 2017 federal election, the turnout at polling stations until 2 p.m. was 41.1%. Votes by postal voters do not count towards the participation rate determined in the polling stations. The interim result was determined on the basis of the turnout at the selected polling stations for the whole of Germany.

“The currently determined turnout is, as expected, lower than the 2017 value, since we assume a significantly higher proportion of mail order voters whose turnout will be determined at a later time as part of the determination of the final results. elections, “Federal Returning Officer Georg Thiel said in the afternoon.

More missing votes than ever

This time around, more people than ever are expected to vote by mail. According to the Federal Return Office, it should have been at least 40 percent. In 2017, 28.6% of those eligible to vote had already resorted to postal voting. Four years ago, the turnout at the end of the election was 76.2%.

About 60.4 million Germans were called to the polls on Sunday. In the opinion polls ahead of the federal elections, the Union was recently slightly behind the SPD with candidate Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The SPD came in at 25 to 26 percent, the Union at 22 to 25. In third place were the Greens with 16 to 17 percent. It is followed by the FDP (10.5 to 12%), the AfD (10) and the Left (5 to 6). However, opinion polls are just snapshots of political mood and say nothing about the outcome of the election.

Since the 2017 federal election, the CDU and CSU have emerged as the most powerful force with 32.9%. The SPD came in at 20.5%, the AfD was the third strongest force with 12.6%. He was followed by the FDP (10.7%), the left (9.2) and the Greens with 8.9%.

Laschet’s vote sparked discussion

In the afternoon, the three candidates for chancellor of the Union, the SPD and the Greens had voted. On the net, the election of the candidate chancellor of Union Laschet sparked discussions because the two CDU crosses were visible to passers-by on his ballot paper. Photographers captured the moment.

The Federal Return Office made it clear on Twitter in the afternoon that it was not about “influencing the elections”. The Union candidate said the parliamentary elections would decide Germany’s direction in the coming years. “And that’s why every vote counts,” he said outside the polling station.

There was initially no incident with the other two candidates. SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz voted on Sunday morning in his Potsdam constituency and again called on citizens to vote for a solid SPD result. Scholz is running for a direct mandate in the Potsdam constituency. Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock will also run as a direct candidate, who voted at noon.