Fishing licenses | Paris is preparing “retaliatory measures” against the British

(Paris) French Minister of the Sea, Annick Girardin, announced on Thursday that Paris would soon launch “retaliatory measures” in response to the low number of British licenses granted to French fishermen, a “limited” number that the European Commission “regrets”.

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 12:30 p.m.

“We have an action calendar that will be presented to the experts at the beginning of next week. […] with European action, national action, of course in the direction of the British and also our neighbors on Jersey, with the announcement of retaliatory measures ”, said Minister of the Sea Annick Girardin on Radio Europe 1.

“I hope that the 15 days ahead will be devoted to this work, which will then be expressed very directly in the UK,” she continued.

I want my license back, the minister concluded in English, referring to Margaret Thatcher, British Prime Minister from 1979 to 1990, who was part of the 30th European Community, which then comprised nine countries.

PHOTO PASCAL ROSSIGNOL, REUTERS ARCHIVE

The French trawler Thomas Nicolas II will pass a Dutch trawler in the North Sea off the coast of Northern France on December 7, 2020.

On Wednesday, the Anglo-Norman island of Jersey announced the granting of 64 final licenses to French boats (versus 169 requested by Paris) and the rejection of 75 files. The day before, London had issued 12 additional permits in its waters within a limit of 6 to 12 nautical miles off its coasts (against 87 requested).

“We regret that the number of licenses issued is so limited,” the European Commission responded on Thursday with the voice of its spokeswoman Vivian Loonela. “We ask the UK to share its methodology with us,” she added during a press conference.

“We find that the licensing issue is quite complex for small vessels as they are not legally required to electronically register their positions and activities,” continued Loonela.

“With all of the information that the Commission has provided to the UK authorities and Jersey, we have provided all available and relevant evidence to support historical activity for these ongoing licenses,” she said.

The post-Brexit agreement signed between London and Brussels at the end of last year provides that European fishermen can continue to work in certain UK waters, provided they are granted a license that will be issued if they can show that they have previously fished there.

The President of the Hauts-de-France Fisheries Committee (Nord), Olivier Leprêtre, warned: “If nothing changes within 15 days to three weeks, then the professionals show their teeth. “I’m not going to talk about blocking ports, but one thing is certain: British products will be blocked,” he said.