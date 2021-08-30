Fitness Equipment Market 2021-2028 Industry Research Covers Top Players as TECHNOGYM S.p.A, Core Health and Fitness, LLC, Seca GmbH, Brunswick Corporation

Fitness equipment Market report contains specific segments by type and by application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Application segment also provides consumption during that forecast period. Comprehension of these segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. The world class FITNESS EQUIPMENT report also offers an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by the ABC industry currently and in the coming years, with which market participants can know the problems they may face while operating in this market over a longer period of time.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fitness equipment Market

Fitness equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to growing at a CAGR of 3.67% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Rising prevalence of population with obesity and chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle is key factor driving market growth whereas increasing awareness about consequences of increasing obesity and growing corporate wellness programs will also fuel market growth. However high set up cost of devices or equipment and rising demand for resale of used fitness equipment for saving cost are restraining factor for market whereas adoption of other exercise regimes and shifting customer preference will be challenging factor for market. In addition technological advancement such as in field of scientific research on human body for innovating better fitness equipments will create lucrative opportunities for market in coming years.

The major players operating in the fitness equipment market report are:

TECHNOGYM S.p.A Core Health & Fitness, LLC Seca GmbH Brunswick Corporation ICON Health & Fitness, Nautilus, Inc. Omron Healthcare, Inc. Cybex International, Inc. HAMMER FITNESS Precor Incorporated

Global Fitness Equipment Market, By Equipment

(Cardiovascular, Strength Training, Others)

End Use

(Home Care, Health Club, Offices, Others)

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Global Fitness equipment Market Scope and Market Size

Fitness equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on equipment, fitness equipment market is segmented into cardiovascular, strength training, and others. Cardiovascular is further segmented into elliptical machines, treadmills, exercise bikes, climbers, and others. Strength training is sub segmented into weight lifting equipments, weights, barbells & ladders, extension machines, power racks, and others.

Fitness equipment market has also been segmented based on the end use into home care, health club, offices, and others.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Global Fitness equipment Market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for fitness equipment market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the fitness equipment market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Fitness equipment Market Share Analysis

Fitness equipment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to fitness equipment market.