Five percent of hospital staff are still not vaccinated

The Robert Koch Institute conducted a voluntary survey of hospital employees over the summer. The vaccination rate is therefore significantly higher there than in the general population.

Berlin (dpa) – Five percent of hospital staff in an online survey by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) have yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19 this summer. The overwhelming majority of participants (91%) said they were already fully immunized.

Another four percent were still incompletely vaccinated during the study period from late June to late July. This is what emerges from the current RKI report. The authority’s questions were answered by nearly 17,000 employees from 111 clinics on a voluntary basis. These included doctors, nurses, but also people from other fields such as laboratories and administration. In the survey, the highest proportion of unvaccinated people was found among nurses with six percent, ahead of therapeutic professions and medico-technical personnel with five percent each. The fact that someone did not get the vaccine was the least common event in the medical service at two percent.

According to the report, a majority of the 774 unvaccinated participants said they would not be vaccinated in any way (56%), while almost a quarter said they were mostly negative. “The main reasons against vaccination were fear of permanent damage, fear that new vaccination technologies might not be safe, the desire to wait and see and fear of serious side effects,” the authors write about reasons. About a fifth of unvaccinated people said they had been infected with Corona in the past.

The main motivation for a corona vaccination was that the vaccinees wanted to protect themselves and their private and professional contacts. But the employer’s demands also played a role.