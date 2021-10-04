Flash Memory Card Market 2021-26: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, the global flash memory card market size reached of US$ 7.8 Billion in 2020 and is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Flash memory cards are non-volatile memory storage devices that work on semiconductor technology. They are used for storing various forms of data such as pictures, videos, audios, texts, and documents. These cards are used as extra memory storage units in mobile computing devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and digital cameras. Flash memory cards are known for their high-density storage capability and less power requirement. As compared to conventional media, these memory cards allow faster access and are less vulnerable to physical damage. Due to their semiconductor-based structure, flash memory cards can offer a more rapid rate of data transfer.

Market Trends

Factors such as growing urbanization, improvement in standards of living and an increase in disposable income have led to a rise in the demand for smartphones. Along with this, increasing penetration of the internet has further driven the demand for media storage devices such as flash memory cards. Additionally, rising sales of digital cameras, such as DSLRs, along with the escalating demand for high-resolution images is having a positive impact on the flash memory card market.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global flash memory card market. Some of the major players in the market are SanDisk, IMEC, Corsair, G.SKILL International Enterprise, Mushkin, Kingston, Samsung, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Transcend Information, etc.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Secure Digital (SD)

• Memory Sticks

• Multimedia Card (MMC)

• Compact Flash

• Picture Card

• Smart Media

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by Application:

• Smart Devices

• Cameras and Camcorders • Others

Regional Insights:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

