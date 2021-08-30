Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Strategies, 11.25% High CAGR, Industry Growth, Key Players, Challenges and Forecast 2028 The demand for flexible printed circuit board is projected to see market growth of 11.25% in the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market research report endows with significant and meaningful market insights for the business by taking into consideration various factors.

Market Scenario

Flexible printed circuit boards (FPCBs) are an arrangement of conductive trace patterns placed on flexible substrates, also known as flexible or flexible circuits, such as polyimide or polyether ether ketone (PEEK). Flex circuits are used where, during package or assembly, the circuit is bent once or a few times and where continuous flexing is necessary. They are extensively used in electronics owing to their excellent flexibility, light weight, and reduced thickness.

The growing demand for the consumer electronics, increasing adoption of flexible display technology, increasing demand of the miniaturization of electronic components, rising usages of the product due to their quality performance and packaging flexibility, growing number of technological advancement are some of the major as well as vital factors which will likely to augment the growth of the flexible printed circuit board market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028. On the other hand, rising number of applications from various industries such as aerospace, automotive, defence, and others along with rising demand for compact and flexible electronic product which will further contribute by generating immense opportunities that will led to the growth of the flexible printed circuit board market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

Segmentation:

Flexible printed circuit board market is segmented on the basis of type, and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Flexible printed circuit board market on the basis of type has been segmented as single sided flex circuits, double sided flex circuits, multi-layer flex circuits, rigid flex circuits, and others. Multi-layer flex circuits will attain maximum share in the market.

Flexible printed circuit board has also been segmented on the basis of end user into instrumentation and medical, computer and data storage, telecommunications, defence and aerospace, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial electronics, and others. Consumer electronics segment will grow at a maximum share in the market.

Market segmentation is a significant parameter that categorises the market depending upon application, vertical, deployment model, end-user, and geography etc.

The major players covered in the Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market report are:

The major players covered in the flexible printed circuit board market report are NIPPON MEKTRON, LTD.; Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.; Fujikura Ltd.; MFLEX. a DSBJ Company; Zhen Ding Tech; NITTO DENKO CORPORATION.; Interflex co.,ltd.; Career Technologies.; Flexium Interconnect.Inc; bhflex Co. Ltd.; Flexible Circuit; DAEDUCK ELECTRONICS Co.,Ltd.; MFS Technology; youngpoong electronics co., Ltd.; IBIDEN; Unimicron Germany GmbH; Nan Ya PCB Co., Ltd.; Kingboard Holdings Limited; AT & S Austria Technology & Systems Technology; Benchmark Electronics, Inc.; Cicor Management AG; Eltek Ltd.; TTM Technologies; IEC Electronics; LG INNOTEK; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

