Floods in Mexico: 16 dead in hospital

(Mexico City) At least 16 patients in a hospital in the state of Hidalgo in central Mexico have died in floods from heavy rains, the Mexican government said on Tuesday.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 3:48 pm

“Yesterday’s rains in Hidalgo have flooded the Tula River, flooding the general hospital and killing 16 patients,” the government said in a Twitter message.

Much of Mexico was hit by heavy rains, especially on Monday, which caused rivers to overflow.

In the message, accompanied by a video, Zoé Robledo, Director General of the Mexican Health Insurance (IMSS), which manages the hospital for victims of these floods, explains that 56 patients were hospitalized at the facility and that it was flooded in a few minutes which affects the operation.

“When the electricity was cut in the community (of Tula), the oxygen was no longer administered,” explained Ms. Robledo, stating that 40 patients had survived.

According to media reports, among the victims were patients with COVID-19 who were life sustaining.

Images released by local media show the hospital being flooded and medical staff moving the stretchers through the water.

Authorities said the surviving patients were being transferred to other hospitals in the area.