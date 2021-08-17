Floods in Turkey | The death toll rises to almost 80 dead, many are missing

(Istanbul) The floods that struck northern Turkey last week left at least 77 people dead who continued to search for dozens of missing people, according to a new report released by the authorities on Monday.

According to the government agency for the management of natural disasters (Afad), 40 people were still missing in provinces on the Black Sea after the floods after heavy rains on Wednesday.

In the Bozkurt district, one of the hardest hit, rescuers searched the rubble of the houses destroyed by the waves over the weekend and waded up to mid-thighs in the mud, a photographer from the AFP noted.

A lot of rubble landed in this street from Bozkurt.

On Monday, excavators cleared piles of trees, street signs and other objects carried by the water, supported by soldiers with shovels, according to Turkish television channels.

The floods, Turkey’s deadliest in decades, came at a time when the country was recovering from major fires that killed eight people and devastated the southern tourist areas.

For many experts, natural disasters like the ones that follow one another in this country are likely to become more frequent and severe due to human-induced global warming.

Several politicians and associations have increased the pressure on Mr Erdogan to take radical measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Turkey is one of the few countries that did not adopt the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.