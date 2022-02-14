Floribama Shore Season 5 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled? Check Here!

Wherever there are beaches on the East Coast, you can bet that MTV film crews will be nearby to capture all of the mayhem that results from eight people living together with an alarming amount of alcohol. In the 2000s, “Jersey Shore” captured the public imagination, elevating Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi to celebrity status. Now, if you want to watch people argue one minute and then bond as friends the next, you can watch “Floribama Shore,” which follows a group of friends as they spend the summer in the same house, partying hard whenever the opportunity presents itself.

The reality show has aired four seasons, the most recent of which was the most chaotic in terms of production. Season 4 relocated the cast and crew to the panhandle and forced a temporary halt to filming due to a crew member contracting COVID-19 during production (via Deadline). MTV has not yet announced whether the show will be renewed or cancelled, but if it does, here’s what to expect from “Floribama Shore” season 5.

When will Season 5 of Floribama Shore premiere?

Season 4 of “Floribama Shore” is scheduled to begin filming in late 2020, with episodes airing between February and May of 2021. This means that viewers’ memories of the Floribama team’s latest adventure are still fresh, and it’s possible that MTV is still gauging interest before embarking on another vacation. Assuming there are no further delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we anticipate that filming for the fifth season will begin this year, with new episodes arriving late in 2022 or early in 2022.

Season 4 brought a change of scenery for the cast, as they were relocated to Montana, a far cry from the panhandle’s warm, sunny beaches. Additionally, they were relocated to Lake Havasu during Season 4, indicating that the show’s producers are eager to move away from the Floribama Shore segment, implying that there will be plenty more seasons to come. However, this is not the only factor that could affect whether or not Season 5 occurs.

The Season’s Plot

Season 5 will continue directly where season 4 ended. Nilsa Prowant, who is heavily pregnant, is preparing to give birth, while the rest of the cast, which includes Jeremiah Buoni, Kirk Medas, Candace Rice, Aimee Hall, and Gus Smyrinos, returns for more heavy drinking and partying in a brand-new location in Athens, Georgia.

Who could appear on Season 5 of Floribama Shore?

The primary cast of “Floribama Shore” remained constant for the first three seasons. However, when the fourth round arrived, there was a notable dropout. Kortni Gilson was forced to leave the show mid-season due to mental health issues. She later stated in an interview with Dr. Drew Pinsky that she had previously been a victim of sexual assault and desired to withdraw from the cameras for her own mental health.

Mattie Lynn Breaux stepped in to fill her shoes, but she did not return for Season 4. She received a lot of backlash on social media for her drunk driving history, and she eventually commented on Instagram about having to leave the show for her mental health, Reddit reports.

If MTV proceeds with Season 5, there is a strong possibility that Nilsa Prowant will not return. Late in 2020, she confirmed her pregnancy, and the news undoubtedly influenced Season 4. Due to the difficulty of partying and being away from a newborn for an extended period of time, she may not return. Additionally, MTV may bring in new talent — or build an entirely new ensemble from the ground up. At the moment, there is simply not enough information to determine who might visit the Floribama Shore.

To avoid a depressing conclusion, Season 4 may very well be the final season of the series. Many of the original cast members have since left, and Candace Rice appears to be next. On February 17, 2021, she announced a new project on Facebook, writing, “I received the phone call of a lifetime from one of my best writer/producer friends for a co-starring role written exclusively for me with an A-list comic as the lead.”

The celebration must come to an end at some point, and it’s likely that the series will conclude following the Season 4 finale. MTV could always recruit new talent who share this cast’s enthusiasm for drinking, fighting, and hooking up. The future will reveal.