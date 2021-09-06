Florida | Former sniper kills 4 while shooting, including toddler

(Washington) A former U.S. Army sniper was involved in a shooting in central Florida that killed four people, including an infant in his mother’s arms, authorities said Sunday.

Posted on Sep 6, 2021 at 12:12 pm

The suspect, identified as Bryan Riley, killed a 40-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman and their 3-month-old son and the child’s 62-year-old grandmother in a residential area of ​​County Polk, Florida, County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Bryna Riley, 33, who wore full body armor, also injured an 11-year-old girl before going to police after an intense shooting, according to the sheriff.

The man, a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, told police he was a “survivor” and had taken methamphetamine.

The suspect also told police without explaining, “You know why I did this,” according to a statement from Grady Judd posted on social media.

Injured in the shooting, the former sniper was taken to a local hospital, where he tried again to attack the police and had to be sedated.

After receiving medical attention, he was transferred to a local prison. The motive for the attack was not immediately clear, said Judd. An investigation is ongoing.