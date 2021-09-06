Florida | Former sniper kills 4 while shooting, including toddler

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 6, 2021
5

(Washington) A former U.S. Army sniper was involved in a shooting in central Florida that killed four people, including an infant in his mother’s arms, authorities said Sunday.

Posted on Sep 6, 2021 at 12:12 pm

The suspect, identified as Bryan Riley, killed a 40-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman and their 3-month-old son and the child’s 62-year-old grandmother in a residential area of ​​County Polk, Florida, County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Bryna Riley, 33, who wore full body armor, also injured an 11-year-old girl before going to police after an intense shooting, according to the sheriff.

The man, a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, told police he was a “survivor” and had taken methamphetamine.

The suspect also told police without explaining, “You know why I did this,” according to a statement from Grady Judd posted on social media.

Injured in the shooting, the former sniper was taken to a local hospital, where he tried again to attack the police and had to be sedated.

After receiving medical attention, he was transferred to a local prison. The motive for the attack was not immediately clear, said Judd. An investigation is ongoing.

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 6, 2021
5
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Ida lands in Cuba before heading to Louisiana

Ida lands in Cuba before heading to Louisiana

August 28, 2021
Photo of Zambia has a new president and a smooth political transition can be expected

Zambia has a new president and a smooth political transition can be expected

August 17, 2021
Photo of According to WHO – , Benin recorded in 72 hours. 1,087 new cases

According to WHO – , Benin recorded in 72 hours. 1,087 new cases

August 12, 2021
Photo of Germany seeks diplomatic representation in Kabul |

Germany seeks diplomatic representation in Kabul |

August 31, 2021
Back to top button