Flow Computers Market Share, Size, Growth, Key Players, Industry Trends and Driving Factors 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Flow Computers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global flow computers market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Flow computers refer to the devices that allow numerous organizations to calculate and record the flow rates of fluids. They function by interacting with electrical signals received from flow meters and pressure and temperature transmitters. They involve the utilization of an industry-standard algorithms to calculate the flow of gases and liquids for accounting and inspection.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global flow computers market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for automation across the oil and gas industry. Since the deployment of flow computers aids in monitoring and controlling numerous processes across the industry, this is providing an impetus to the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread integration of flow computers with the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing is also acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the increasing investments by public and private agencies in the oil and gas sector and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players to improve the accuracy of these devices.

Flow Computers Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the flow computers market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Omni Flow Computers Inc.

Schlumberger Limited

ABB Ltd.

Contrec Ltd.

Dynamic Flow Computers Inc.

Emerson Electric Co

Flow Systems Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Yokogawa Corporation of America (Yokogawa Electric Corporation)

Flowmetrics Inc.

Fluidwell B.V.

TechnipFMC plc

Kessler-Ellis Products Co.

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global flow computers market on the basis of component, product, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Product:

Wired Flow Computers

Wireless Flow Computers

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Water and Wastewater

Energy and Power Generation

Food and Beverage

Chemical

Pulp and Paper

Metal and Mining

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

