Fluoroelastomer market analysis by latest trends, demand, key companies, sales data

Fluoroelastomers are manufactured by copolymerizing numerous combinations of hexafluoropropylene (CF 2 =CFCF 3 ), chlorotrifluoroethylene (CF 2 =CFCl), vinylidene fluoride (CH 2 =CF 2 ), and tetrafluoroethylene (C 2 =F 4 ). Also known as fluorinated elastomers, these elastomers have excellent resistance to swelling due to oils, chlorinated solvent, oxygen, ozone, heat, and fuels. Fluoroelastomers are extensively used in automobile industry due to their unique characteristics such as resistance to heat, sealing capability, and mechanical properties. For processes with short duration, fluoroelastomers can be used at higher temperature range of –26°C to 205-230°C.

Fluoroelastomers are used for sealing applications in the chemical industry, owing to enhanced properties such as excellent chemical resistance and high operating temperature range. Fluoroelatomeric hoses are used in low pressure applications, paint spray extraction, and extraction at medium temperatures. Fluoroelastomer seals help prevent semiconductor process contamination by lowering extractables, dropping particulates, and resistance against degradation in harsh plasma. Fluoroelastomers are used in highly aggressive semiconductor wafer fabrication, oil & gas recovery, chemical processing, pharmaceutical, and aerospace applications.

Top Key Players in Fluoroelastomer market: E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (U.S), 30+., Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Solvay AG, and 3M Company (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The market research report on the global Fluoroelastomer market offers complete analysis across various regions around the globe. The report contains detailed country-level analysis, market revenue, market value and forecast analysis for the following countries and regions: Geographically, the comprehensive analysis of ingestion, revenue and Market share and growth speed, historical and forecast (2021-2027) of these regions are covered:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

(the United States, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Fluoroelastomeric O ring has excellent resistance to ozone, oxygen, mineral oil, high temperatures, fuels, aromatics, synthetic hydraulic fluids, and many more chemicals organic and solvents. This has led to the increase in consumption of fluoroelastomers as a preferred O ring material. O rings are used in engine oil seals, petrochemical system, high temperature seals, and fuel systems. Hoses are widely used in automotive and aerospace industries due to properties such as excellent chemical resistance, protection against abrasion, extreme compressibility 1:6, highly flexible, kink-proof, smooth inner hose wall, small bend radius, tear resistance, Uv- and ozone-resistance, high temperature resistance, and vibration proofing.

Advancements in automotive, chemicals, and aerospace sectors have led to use of complex machinery, in turn requiring highly specialized and functional materials such as fluoroelastomers. Rampant growth of these end-use industries across the globe is in turn providing major impetus for growth of the global fluoroelastomer market. Asia Pacific is one of the major contributors in the market. This is mainly attributed to the booming automotive industry in the emerging economies such as India and China. In 2016, the Indian automotive industry accounted for total revenue of USS 31.84 billion. This along with the 100% FDI in this sector in the country has attracted investors such as Bosch, Continental Engines, ZF, Aisin Seiki Company, Delphi, FAG, Denso, Magneti Marelli, WABCO, TRW and Valeo. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period, in turn propelling growth of the fluoroelastomer market.

