Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Competitive Analysis: GE Healthcare (US), Philips (Netherlands), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Ziehm Imaging (Germany), Canon Medical Systems (Japan)

The fluoroscopy equipment market is projected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2025 from USD 5.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8%. Growth in the fluoroscopy equipment market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, advantages of FPDs over image intensifiers, the use of fluoroscopy in pain management, reimbursement cuts for analog radiography systems, and awareness programs, conferences, and funding activities. However, the risk of radiation exposure is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Prominent players in the market are Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Philips (Netherlands), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Ziehm Imaging (Germany), Canon Medical Systems (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Carestream Health (US), Hologic (US), Lepu Medical Technology (China), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), ADANI Systems (Belarus), GENORAY (South Korea), Medtronic (US), OrthoScan (US), Allengers Medical Systems (India), STEPHANIX (France), MS Westfalia (Russia), ITALRAY (Italy), Eurocolumbus (Italy), Omega Medical Imaging (US), LISTEM Corporation (South Korea), Xcelsitas AG (Germany), General Medical Merate (Italy), and SternMed (Germany).

“The fixed C-arms segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.”

On the basis of product, the fluoroscopy equipment market is segmented into fixed C-arms, fluoroscopy systems, and mobile C-arms. The fixed C-arms segment accounted for the largest share of the fluoroscopy equipment market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of fluoroscopic imaging for diagnosis and interventional procedures and technological advancements in fixed C-arms.

“The diagnostic applications segment will continue to dominate the fluoroscopy equipment market during the forecast period.”

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into diagnostic applications and surgical applications. The diagnostic applications market is further segmented into cardiology, gastroenterology, urology & nephrology, and other diagnostic applications (orthopedics, neurology, and gynecology), while the surgical applications market is further segmented into orthopedic and trauma surgeries, neurosurgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, and other surgical applications (urologic surgeries, endobronchial and thoracic surgeries, and maxillofacial surgeries). The diagnostic applications segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the wide use of fluoroscopic imaging in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions such as cardiac disorders, digestive diseases, and kidney diseases; rising geriatric population; and the high burden of CVDs.

“The fluoroscopy equipment market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.”

Geographically, the fluoroscopy equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing geriatric population in Japan and China and the healthcare reforms and government initiatives & investments in several APAC countries.

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @

3 Executive Summary

Figure 5 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 6 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market In Diagnostic Applications, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 7 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market In Surgical Applications, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 8 Fluoroscopy Market Equipment, By Region, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Fluoroscopy Equipment: Market Overview

Figure 9 Increasing Use Of Fluoroscopy In Pain Management Is Expected To Drive Market Growth

4.2 North America: Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, By Fluoroscopy Systems, By Type (2020)

Figure 10 Remote-Controlled Systems Accounted For Largest Share Of North American Market

4.3 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 11 Asia Pacific Countries To Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Dynamics

Figure 12 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.1.2 Drivers

5.1.2.1 Advantages Of Fpds Over Image Intensifiers

5.1.2.2 Use Of Fluoroscopy In Pain Management

5.1.2.3 Reimbursement Cuts For Analog Radiography Systems

5.1.2.4 Rising Geriatric Population And Growing Chronic Disease Prevalence

Table 1 Increase In Geriatric Population, By Region

5.1.2.5 Awareness Programs, Conferences, And Funding Activities

5.1.3 Restraints

5.1.3.1 Radiation Exposure

5.1.4 Opportunities

5.1.4.1 Growing Demand For Data-Integrated Imaging Systems

5.1.5 Challenges

5.1.5.1 Increased Adoption Of Refurbished Diagnostic Imaging Systems

5.1.6 Covid-19 Impact/Effect

6 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

Table 2 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, By Product, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 3 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2 Fixed C-Arms

6.2.1 Technological Advancements In Fixed C-Arms To Support Market Growth

Table 4 Product Highlights

Table 5 Fixed C-Arms Market, By Region, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 6 Fixed C-Arms Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3 Fluoroscopy Systems

6.3.1 Increasing Demand For High-End Remote-Controlled Fluoroscopy Systems Expected To Boost Market Growth

Table 7 Fluoroscopy Systems Pricing

Table 8 Fluoroscopy Systems Market, By Type, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Fluoroscopy Systems Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Fluoroscopy Systems Market, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 11 Fluoroscopy Systems Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2 Remote Controlled Systems

Table 12 Remote-Controlled Systems Market, By Region, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 13 Remote-Controlled Systems Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.3 Patient-Side Controlled Systems

Table 14 Patient-Side Controlled Systems Market, By Region, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 15 Patient-Side Controlled Systems Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4 Mobile C-Arms

6.4.1 Low Price And Multifunctional Capabilities Of C-Arms Expected To Increase Their Adoption In Hospitals

Table 16 Mobile C-Arms Product Highlights

Table 17 Mobile C-Arms Market, By Type, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 18 Mobile C-Arms Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 19 Mobile C-Arms Market, By Type, 2017–2019 (Units)

Table 20 Mobile C-Arms Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Units)

Table 21 Mobile C-Arms Market, By Technology, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 22 Mobile C-Arms Market, By Technology, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 23 Mobile C-Arms Market, By Region, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 24 Mobile C-Arms Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

Table 25 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, By Application, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 26 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, By Application, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Diagnostic Applications

Table 27 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market For Diagnostic Applications, By Type, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 28 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market For Diagnostic Applications, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.1 Cardiology

7.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Cardiac Conditions To Drive The Adoption Of Fluoroscopy Equipment

Table 29 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market For Cardiology, By Region, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 30 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market For Cardiology, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.2 Gastroenterology

7.2.2.1 Rising Prevalence Of Digestive Diseases To Support Market Growth

Table 31 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market For Gastroenterology, By Region, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 32 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market For Gastroenterology, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.3 Urology & Nephrology

7.2.3.1 High Burden Of Kidney Diseases Across The Globe To Drive The Demand For Fluoroscopy Equipment

Table 33 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market For Urology & Nephrology, By Region, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 34 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market For Urology & Nephrology, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.4 Other Diagnostic Applications

Table 35 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market For Other Diagnostic Applications, By Region, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 36 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market For Other Diagnostic Applications, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Surgical Applications

Table 37 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market For Surgical Applications, By Type, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 38 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market For Surgical Applications, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.1 Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries

7.3.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population & Rising Obesity Rates Have Driven The Number Of Orthopedic Surgeries Performed

Table 39 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market For Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, By Region, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 40 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market For Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.2 Neurosurgeries

7.3.2.1 Increasing Number Of Neurosurgeries Performed Worldwide To Drive The Adoption Of Fluoroscopy Equipment

Table 41 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market For Neurosurgeries, By Region, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 42 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market For Neurosurgeries, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.3 Cardiovascular Surgeries

7.3.3.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Cardiovascular Diseases To Support Market Growth

Table 43 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market For Cardiovascular Surgeries, By Region, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 44 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market For Cardiovascular Surgeries, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.4 Gastrointestinal Surgeries

7.3.4.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Gi Disorders To Drive The Demand For C-Arms

Table 45 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market For Gastrointestinal Surgeries, By Region, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 46 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market For Gastrointestinal Surgeries, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.5 Other Surgical Applications

Table 47 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market For Other Surgical Applications, By Region, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 48 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market For Other Surgical Applications, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, By Region

