Foam Blowing Agents market size, share, sales, growth, revenue, type, application & forecast to 2027

Foam blowing agents are substances that used in the foaming process to expand in matrix and offer cellular structure to substrates, thereby intensifying the flexibility as well as acoustic and thermal insulation of the final product. Drastic increase in demand for polymeric foams across industries, such as automotive, construction, and appliances, along with increased use of foam blowing agents in manufacturing of polyurethane foam is expected to play a major role in driving the growth of the global foam blowing agents market in the future. Polyurethane foam is one of the most commonly used types of polymer foam, which finds wide application in various industries, including electronics, flooring, automotive, construction, packaging, and medical devices.

Regional Analysis For Foam Blowing Agents Market:

Besides segmental breakdown, the report is highly structured into region wise study. The regional analysis comprehensively done by the researchers highlights key regions and their dominating countries accounting for substantial revenue share in the Foam Blowing Agents market. The study helps understanding how the market will fare in the respective region, while also mentioning the emerging regions growing with a significant CAGR. The following are the regions covered in this report.

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

[U.S., Canada, Mexico] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe] Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

[China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

[Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

The global foam blowing agents market is largely being driven by the constant advancements in technology. For instance, Chemours Company came up with Opteon™ 1100 foam blowing agent and BASF SPRAYTITE® foam insulation technologies, which ensure exceptional thermal insulation performance as well as reduced energy usage. These technologies also offer benefits such as reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and reducing environmental footprint.

Geographically, Asia Pacific has been the largest contributor to the global foam blowing agents market. The market growth can be owed to substantial infrastructural development, which helped the construction industry to expand in the region, especially in India, Thailand, South Korea and Vietnam; technological advancements and rapid industrialization. However, high costs associated with shifting technology, along with rampant changes in the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is looking at significant new alternatives policy (SNAP) in the foam blowing agents such as introduction of fourth-generation blowing agent, AFA series and urethane foams, among others, which will replace the use of HCFC and HFC. It has taken effect since January 1, 2017, which in turn would restrain growth of the market of foam blowing agents.

Significant Highlights of the Report:

A detailed look at the Industry

Changing business trends in the global for Foam Blowing Agents market

A concurrent evaluation of multiple parameters is necessary in diagnosing the occurrence of Foam Blowing Agents Market.

Detailed market analysis at different level such as type, application, end-user, regions/countries

Historical and forecast size of the market in terms of revenue (USD Million)

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

The key questions answered in this report:

What will be the Market Size and Growth Rate in the forecast year?

What are the Key Factors driving Foam Blowing Agents Market?

What are the Risks and Challenges in front of the market?

Who are the Key Vendors in Foam Blowing Agents Market?

What are the Trending Factors influencing the market shares?

What are the Key Outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?

Which are the Global Opportunities for Expanding the Foam Blowing Agents Market?

