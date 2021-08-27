Food Amino Acids Market: 2021 SWOT Analysis By Top Key Vendors, Demand and Forecast Research to 2027

Food Amino Acids Market size is growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Amino acids, sometimes called ‘super foods’, are plants and animal products, which contain the essential fatty acids that help to produce healthy skin, hair, and bones. The body needs these fatty acids to function properly, so it is often difficult for the body to absorb enough from diet alone. It takes a combination of fat, protein, and amino acids to provide the body with all the essential amino acids necessary to maintain health. Amino acids come in several different forms, including monounsaturated (plant), polyunsaturated (animal), and essential (human). These forms vary slightly from one food to another.

Global Food Amino Acids Market Outlook

Increasing demand for glutamic acid as a flavor enhancer is expected to drive growth of the global food amino acids market during the forecast period. Glutamic acid is a type of α-amino acid that provides an umami (savory) taste to food and is widely used in the food industry. For instance, in March 2021, Amano Enzyme launched Umamizyme Pulse, a non-GMO enzyme designed for use in a variety of plant protein products. Hence, such factors are expected to drive growth of the global food amino acids market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing demand for amino acids nutrition products market growth over the forecast period.

Global Food Amino Acids Market Competitive Landscape

Kraemer Martin GmbH (Azelis), Pacific Rainbow International, Inc., CJ Corporation, Taiyo International, Monteloeder S.L., Sunrise Nutrachem Group, Kingchem LLC, Amino GmbH, Rochem International Inc., Brenntag AG, Pangaea Sciences Inc., Hugestone Enterprise Co., Ltd., Shaoxing Yamei Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Qingdao Samin Chemical Co., Ltd., Daesang Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich, Prinova Group LLC, Evonik Industries, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group.

Global Food Amino Acids Market: Scope of the Report

The increasing demand for amino acids as functional foods, coupled with the rising adoption of glutamic acid as a flavor enhancer in various foods and beverages, is likely to propel the growth of the market in the next few years. Thus, the wide range of applications of the amino acids, starting from flavor development, preservation, nutritional component/building block of protein to specialty ingredients, such as aspartame, is expected to drive the market.The exploitation of new application areas and new growth markets of amino acids has resulted in significant progress in amino acid production technology. Industrially, amino acids are used as an intermediate precursor for the production of antibiotics. The Amino acid-based supplements are used for animal nutrition to improve animal health and production capacity. The awareness of the health benefits of branched-chain amino acid supplements among fitness enthusiasts is driving their demands in the global market.

Food Amino Acids Market, By Product

Lysine, Glutamic Acid, Methionine,Tryptophan

Food Amino Acids Market, By Application

Infant Food Formulations, Convenience Food, Food Fortification, Beverages

Food Amino Acids Market, By Geographic Scope

