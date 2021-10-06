Food fortifying agents Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth in the Next Decade

Micronutrients and vitamins are added into food products for food fortification process. After food fortification process food becomes more nutritious. Food manufacturers use this process by adding food fortifying agents to increase micronutrients and vitamins in their food products. To reduce dietary deficiency food fortifying agents are used in staple foods. Food fortifying agents are added to dietary food and cereals to enhance its nutrients. The major driving factor for food fortifying agents is rising demand for healthy food. Consumer awareness about healthy food products is increasing due to their changing lifestyle. There are many factors which are active as obstacles in the growth of food fortifying agents market. Over absorption of food fortifying agents leads to create toxins in the body. Vitamins A, D, E are fat-soluble vitamins which get absorbed into fat and leads to saturate their amount in the body.

Rising concerns on ever-increasing health problems to spur the demand for food fortifying agents:

To enhance the nutrition value of food, food fortifying agents are used. It helps to reduce chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, alzheimer disease, and many others which are caused due to lack of nutritious food. There are two types of food fortification first one is mandatory and the second one is discretionary. For mandatory food fortification FDA has established guidelines & standards. Food fortifying agents are used in pet food manufacturing and pharmaceuticals. There are many food fortifying agents like minerals, vitamins, lipids, carbohydrates, proteins, and others. The consumer’s diet across various regions can lack particular nutrients due to their local soil and from a deficiency in staple food which leads to increase demand for food fortifying agents. Food products like milk, cereals, dietary food contain food fortifying agents. For example, Vitamin C fortification is used in beverage and juices to enhance its vitamin c content, to make infant formula calcium and phosphorus fortification is used, Fortification of milk is done by vitamin A. Global under nutrition population is increasing which leads to increase demand for food fortifying agent.

Global Food fortifying agents Market: segmentation

On the basis of product type, global Food fortifying agents Market has been segmented as –

Probiotics

Minerals

Prebiotics

Vitamins

Carbohydrates

Others

On the basis of application, global Food fortifying agents Market has been segmented as

Pet food, animal feed, and animal nutrition

Cereals & Cereal-Based Products

Bulk Food Items

Dairy & Dairy Products

Dietary Supplements

Fats & Oils

Infant Formula

Others

Global Food fortifying agents Market: Key Players

The key players identified across the value chain of the global Food fortifying agents Market include Cargill Incorporated, PPG Industries Inc., I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kellogg Co., Royal DSM, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Ingredion Incorporated, Arla Foods, Nestle Sa, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Hansen Holdings A/S etc.

