Food Testing Kits Market 2021 Latest Scenario on Growth Analysis and High Demand to 2027- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Food Hygiene and Health Laboratory, Genetic ID NA Inc., Intertek Group plc., Microbac Laboratories

The Global Food Testing Kits Market is expected to reach USD 2.95 billion by 2025, from USD 1.69 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Food Testing Kits Market Players covered in the Market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Food Hygiene and Health Laboratory, Genetic ID NA Inc., Intertek Group plc., Microbac Laboratories Inc., Mrieux NutriSciences Corporation, Neogen Corporation, Qiagen N., Romer Labs Inc., SGS S., AsureQuality Ltd, ALS Limited, 3M, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, bioMérieux India Private Limited, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN, EnviroLogix, NEOGEN CORPORATION, Bureau Veritas S., IFP Institut Fur Produktqualität, Romer Labs, and Millipore Sigma

On the basis of technology, the global food testing kits market is classified into PCR-based, immunoassay-based and enzyme substrate-based.

On the basis of target tested, the global food testing kits market is segmented into pathogens, meat pecies, GMOs, allergens, mycotoxins and others. Others segment include pesticides and other residues in food.

On the basis of sample,the global food testing kits market is segmented into meat, poultry, and seafood, dairy products, packaged food, fruits & vegetables, Cereals, grains, and pulses, Nuts, seeds, and spices and others. Others segment include dietary supplements and food additives.

