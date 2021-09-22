Foot and Ankle Devices Market size estimated to grow substantially during forecast timeline2029

This market research report identifies Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith and Nephew, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., and Wright Medical Group N.V., as the major vendors operating in the Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market. This report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by product type (joint implants, support and braces, prosthetics, fixations, and consumables), by applications (osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis, hammertoe, bunions, and others), by end-users (hospitals, ambulatory care, and trauma centers), and by regions (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World).

Trends Market Research predicts that the Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market will grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The market is expected to see a significant growth with factors driving the market such as increase in incidence of arthritis, low limb disorders causing acute injury and overuse injuries, sports activities, accidents, and diabetic foot. Also, the increase in popularity of minimally invasive surgical procedures (especially total ankle replacement i.e., arthroplasty procedures) has increased the usage of Foot and Ankle Devices across the globe. Lower extremities are one of the common injury regions in the body primarily caused due to accidents and fall. Other orthopedic disorders also require surgical and replacement procedures. The foot and ankle devices market have advanced joint reconstruction, ankle fusion, internal fixation, and prosthetics. An increase in the demand for minimally invasive orthopedic surgeries is on the rise in developed and developing countries.

The shift from traditional to minimally invasive procedures performed in an outpatient setting is increasing in demand. The growing popularity of minimally invasive surgical procedures has increased the demand of foot and ankle devices as they have fewer complications associated with it. Joint reconstruction is one of the most successful orthopedic surgeries and is expected be one of the most effective and accurate procedures. Arthroscopy is one of the alternatives for the open surgical technique and is the most commonly performed total ankle replacement surgical procedure.

Most of the joint replacement implants are surgically performed when the joint is worn out or becomes dysfunctional due to injuries. Surgeries are primarily carried out to restore mobility and relieve pain. In minimally invasive surgery, a small surgical incision is made and fewer muscles around the joint are detached or cut. Despite this difference, both traditional and minimally invasive joint replacement are technically demanding due to the outcomes and are dependent on the operating team with considerable experience.

The prosthetics segment is the fastest growing segment and the advancements in technology has gained immense popularity in treating externally powered foot and ankle, which can normalize daily activity of a prosthetic leg or individual who has undergone amputation. Further, the total ankle systems have also gained high adoption in the foot and ankle market, which will lead it to gain the highest volume sales during the forecast period.

In 2018, the osteoporosis segment accounted for the maximum share with increased use of ortho-related procedures, especially for total ankle replacement.

