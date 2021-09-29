For the first time a woman at the head of the Tunisian government |

Tunisian President Kais Saied is accused of restricting parliamentary powers and wanting to govern by decree. Today, the head of state has appointed a new head of government.

Tunis (AP) – More than two months after the ouster of head of government Hichem Mechichi, Tunisian President Kais Saied has appointed a new prime minister. Nejla Bouden should now quickly form a new government, the presidency announced on Wednesday.

Nejla Bouden is the first woman in Tunisian history to hold the post of head of government. The 59-year-old geology professor previously worked, among other things, as a consultant to the Ministry of Education.

Despite regular announcements that he would soon be prime minister, Saied took a long time to implement it. Recently, however, the pressure on the president had increased to finally pave the way for a new government.

Over the weekend, thousands of people demonstrated against him in the center of the capital Tunis. The country’s largest union with hundreds of thousands of members also recently warned against expanding its powers by Saied. It is a danger for democracy. The United States, too, has repeatedly insisted on forming a government.

As the new head of government, Bouden has set a goal above all: “Our main task will be the fight against corruption,” she wrote on Twitter. Corruption is widespread in Tunisia. Many parliamentarians, in particular from the Islamist Ennahda party, are also considered corruptible.

At the end of July, after a month of power struggle with the government and parliament, the head of state overthrew Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and suspended the work of parliament. A week ago, he also announced that he would govern by decree and amend articles of the constitution that govern the responsibilities of the legislature and the executive. In doing so, he paves the way for the expansion of his own powers.

In a telephone interview with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on Wednesday, Saied was determined to implement his political reforms, as the presidency said. According to previous statements by the head of state, this should include changes to the constitution, system of government and electoral law.