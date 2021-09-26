Forecast: SPD in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania ahead

Schwerin (AP) – Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Manuela Schwesig (SPD) can expect another five years as head of state. In Sunday’s legislative elections, the SPD led by him won a clear victory, according to forecasts by the ARD and the ZDF.

The CDU with its first candidate Michael Sack suffered a crushing defeat. According to the forecast (6 p.m.), the SPD will reach 37.0 to 39.0 percent. Compared to the 2016 elections, he won with 30.6%. It is followed by the AfD with 17.0 to 18.5%, as it was five years ago. He thus loses compared to the 2016 ballot, where he reached 20.8% from a standing start.

For the previous ruling party, the CDU, this is only enough to move up to third place after recent defeats. According to the unanimous prognosis of the ARD and the ZDF, the Union Party recorded 14.0% – its worst result in the northeast since reunification.

Schwesig reacted enthusiastically to the initial forecasts. It was a “wonderful evening for our country”, for the SPD in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, she said. Schwesig spoke of a “very clear citizen vote for the SPD”.

The left could not stop its downward trend, which has persisted since 2011. It stands at 10.0% according to figures from the ZDF and the ARD. For the FDP, 6.0 to 6.5% have been determined, for the Greens 6.5 to 7.0%. This gives both parties a chance to re-enter the state parliament.

The result of the prognosis would theoretically be sufficient for the continuation of the red-black coalition which has reigned since 2006. But even an alliance of the SPD and the left would have a small majority in parliament. If the FDP and the Greens enter parliament, a so-called traffic light coalition would also be possible.

Ahead of the election, Schwesig left open the choice of which government partner she would prefer, but stressed that the future government should be based on a strong parliamentary majority. The northeastern SPD had fully adapted the electoral campaign to his main wife Schwesig, who resigned her post as Federal Minister for Families in 2017 in order to take over the post of Prime Minister of her home country.

There she was able to build on the high popularity ratings of her predecessor and sponsor Erwin Sellering, who left office due to cancer. With the unchallenged electoral victory, SPD state president Schwesig should have further consolidated her leadership position in the state party and obtained options for a return to the federal party leadership. In 2019, she retired from the then interim management trio due to cancer. By her own statements, she has now overcome the disease.

The CDU with its chairman Michael Sack is threatened with another leadership debate after the recent failed elections. The 48-year-old district administrator from the Vorpommern-Greifswald district took over the presidency of the state party just over a year ago, but has failed to create a spirit of optimism.

Many party members, especially the younger ones, wanted 28-year-old Bundestag member Philipp Amthor to lead the party in the summer of 2020. But the eloquent young CDU star was withdrawn due to lobbying and pressure from the old management. Now his time might come – probably also depending on his performance in the federal election.

The SPD has been the head of government of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania since 1998. For the first eight years, the Social Democrats ruled with the left in what was then the first Red-Red national government. After losing votes in 2006, the SPD formed a coalition with the CDU. The alliance recently won a solid majority with 44 seats out of the state’s 71 seats.