Forecasts: a tête-à-tête in the Berlin elections

Berlin (dpa) – The SPD and the Greens went head-to-head in the Berlin House of Representatives elections according to plan. The two parties were almost on par with RBB and ZDF’s predictions on Sunday, as broadcasters reported after the polls closed at 6 p.m.

The SPD with the best candidate Franziska Giffey rose to 21.5 to 23%. The Greens with the best candidate Bettina Jarasch made the predictions according to 22 to 23.5%. 15-17% of voters are expected to vote in favor of the CDU. According to these first figures, the left reaches 14 to 14.5%, the AfD 6.5 to 7% and the FDP 7.5 to 8%.

Whether Giffey or Jarasch would be the next mayor in power was initially open. The incumbent Michael Müller (SPD) resigns to move to the Bundestag. So far he has led a red-red-green alliance with the Greens and the left.

According to forecasts, this alliance, formed in 2016, could continue – possibly under the leadership of the Greens. However, other tripartite alliances are probably also possible. Forecasts are based on voter surveys and are generally still uncertain. The first screenings were only expected during the evening.

Green candidate Jarasch and her leftist competitor Klaus Lederer had pledged to keep red-red-green in the election campaign. SPD wife Giffey, however, was unwilling to engage in coalition statements. Leading CDU candidate Kai Wegner, for his part, campaigned for a “new start” and was open to an alliance with the SPD and FDP. The Liberals also saw it as an option.

Sunday was a great election day in the capital. In addition to the House of Representatives, Berliners could also elect the new Bundestag and twelve new district parliaments. They also voted in a referendum on whether to expropriate large housing groups.

The election campaign was shaped by the themes of rent and housing, transport, climate protection, education and Corona. 2.45 million people were eligible to vote.

In 2016, the SPD won the House of Representatives elections with just 21.6% of the second vote – its worst result in Berlin since 1946. The CDU then hit 17.6%, also an all-time low. The left reached 15.6% five years ago, the Greens at 15.2%. The AfD had moved for the first time to the House of Representatives with 14.2%, the FDP managed 6.7%. The participation rate at that time was 66.9%.

The state parliament of Berlin has at least 130 members, currently there are 160 due to excessive and compensatory mandates. This time 34 parties with state or district lists stood as candidates for the second vote voters. In 2016, they were 21. Due to Corona, a record number of postal voters was expected this time. In 2016, postal voters represented 29.2% of the votes cast; in the 2017 federal elections, they were 33.4% in Berlin.