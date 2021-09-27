Forecasts: Union and SPD tied with federal elections

Berlin. Who will win the federal election? According to an Infratest dimap electoral forecast for the ARD, the CDU / CSU and the SPD represent 25%, the Greens 15, the FDP 11, the AfD also 11 and the Left 5%. However, the data is not yet an extrapolation.

