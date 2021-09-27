Forecasts: Union and SPD tied with federal elections |

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 27, 2021
1

Berlin. Who will win the federal election? According to an Infratest dimap electoral forecast for the ARD, the CDU / CSU and the SPD represent 25%, the Greens 15, the FDP 11, the AfD also 11 and the Left 5%. However, the data is not yet an extrapolation.

Voices, analyzes, reactions: follow election night in our live ticker.

As the count goes on, you will receive an overview of the direct candidates in Saxony and all the other Länder in our election data presentation. You will also find out how the votes were conducted in the towns and municipalities of Saxony.

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 27, 2021
1
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Oil tankers attacked in the Arabian Sea | Israel accuses Iran, which completely denies

Oil tankers attacked in the Arabian Sea | Israel accuses Iran, which completely denies

August 2, 2021
Photo of How to password protect a USB key? – The new tribune

How to password protect a USB key? – The new tribune

August 17, 2021
Photo of Assessment of the pandemic | More than 4,353,000 dead worldwide

Assessment of the pandemic | More than 4,353,000 dead worldwide

August 15, 2021
Photo of Arrested in Italy | Independent Puigdemont released and allowed to leave Italy

Arrested in Italy | Independent Puigdemont released and allowed to leave Italy

September 24, 2021
Back to top button