Foreign expert Nouripour warns of Taliban reassessment | Free press

After the Kabul airport attack that killed several people, a branch of ISIS claimed responsibility. Green external expert Nouripour is now warning the West against cooperation with the Taliban.

Berlin (dpa) – The external expert of the Greens Omid Nouripour warned against a revaluation of the Taliban in Afghanistan through cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

“Now to work with the second worst terrorist for fear of terrorists is a terrible idea,” Nouripour told the Germany editorial network (Saturday). “Of course you now have to talk to the Taliban about how to get people out of Afghanistan,” he said, “like you talk to the hostage takers.” Talking to hostage takers about “how to fight other hostage takers” is, however, utter madness. Such an approach would improve the Taliban.

Nouripour continues: “We cannot cooperate with the Taliban to fight ISIS, nor talk to them about how we can reduce the number of people fleeing Afghanistan or give them money for development aid – as if the Taliban were developing interested Afghanistan.

According to the United States, an Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia suicide bomber blew himself up near the airport in Kabul, the Afghan capital, on Thursday, killing dozens of people, including 13 American soldiers.