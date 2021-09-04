Foreign Minister Blinken visits Ramstein Air Base Wednesday

Washington (AP) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wants to visit the US military base in Ramstein in Rhineland-Palatinate next week, which serves as an important hub for the evacuation of vulnerable Afghans.

Blinken told Washington on Friday that he would travel first to Doha, the Qatari capital, and then to Ramstein on Sunday. During his visit to Germany, he will also meet Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) and hold a video conference with other official colleagues on Afghanistan. Blinken’s visit to Ramstein Air Base is scheduled for Wednesday, according to the State Department.

In support of the large-scale Afghanistan evacuation mission, the United States had established several international centers to temporarily accommodate Afghan refugees before they were resettled on a long-term basis. There are such hubs in Germany and Qatar, among others.

Blinken wants to get a feel for the processes in Ramstein

Ramstein is the largest US air base in the world outside of the United States. According to their own statements, the Americans have already brought more than 13,500 evacuees from Afghanistan to the United States or other safe place via the air base. As of Thursday, around 12,000 evacuees were waiting there to continue their journey. The numbers are constantly changing – also because planes keep arriving with refugees, for example from the Gulf State of Qatar. They are registered in Ramstein and, if necessary, medically treated before being taken to other locations. The crisis in Kabul has turned Ramstein’s base into a huge tent city.

A US State Department official said Friday that a total of 17,000 to 19,000 Afghans are currently waiting in Germany to continue their journey. It took an average of four days before they took off. Those seeking protection are also accommodated in the US military facility Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern.

During his visit to Ramstein, Blinken wants to get a feel for what’s going on, talk to Afghans and American personnel, and advise Maas and his colleagues in other countries on how to proceed.

No plans to meet the Taliban in Doha

From Monday to Wednesday, Blinken is initially for political talks in Doha. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is also expected there next week and will visit other stations in the region afterwards. For now, the United States has hosted its diplomatic team for Afghanistan in Doha, after giving up its diplomatic presence in the Afghan capital with the withdrawal of all American troops from Kabul.

The emirate of the Gulf of Qatar is one of the countries with the best contacts with the Taliban. The new Afghan leaders also have their political office there, which functions as a sort of foreign ministry. Maas also recently visited Doha. The Federal Foreign Minister sent Afghan diplomat and expert Markus Potzel to the Qatari capital to meet with the Islamists. The international community is counting on its willingness to cooperate in efforts to fly more Western citizens and Afghans seeking protection from Kabul, even after the end of the military evacuation mission.

The US State Department official said on Friday that there are currently no plans to meet with the Taliban in Doha during Blinken’s trip. The purpose of the visit is to thank Qatar for its support for the evacuation operation. This is also the central message of the visit to Germany.

38 million people in Afghanistan are in need of humanitarian assistance

In view of the looming humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan, the United Nations has announced a high-level aid conference for the country. The ministerial-level meeting is due to take place on September 13 in the presence of UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Geneva, as the world organization announced on Friday in New York. “The conference will work for a rapid increase in funding so that the vital humanitarian operation can continue,” he said. According to the UN assessment, there is also a threat of humanitarian disaster in the country, as Foreign Minister Maas fears over the coming winter.

Almost half of the 38 million people in Afghanistan are in need of humanitarian assistance. According to the UN, one in three Afghans does not know where their next meal will come from. Almost half of all children under five are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition over the next 12 months. According to the UN, the food reserves of the World Food Program should last until the end of September.