Former Afghan minister becomes a delivery agent in Germany

(Leipzig) He used to be a minister in Afghanistan. Today Sayed Sadaat lives in Germany and earns his living as a bicycle supplier.

Posted on 8/30/2021 9:49 AM

Hui Min NEO Agence France-Presse

Sayed Sadaat wears the bright orange jumpsuit, the emblem of his company, and his courier bag to deliver pizzas and other meals to customers six hours a day during the week and on the weekend from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“You don’t need to be ashamed of yourself, it’s a job like any other,” he explains on the streets of Leipzig. “If there is a job, it is because there is a demand and someone has to take care of it,” says the fifty-year-old philosopher.

The change, however, was difficult for him. It could herald the expectation of the few thousand Afghans who were recently evacuated by German troops after the Taliban seized power in their country. Or those who could come alone in far greater numbers in the months and years to come.

210,000 Afghans

With around 210,000 asylum applications submitted since 2015, Afghans have been the second largest group of migrants in Germany after Syrians for several years.

Sayed Sadaat arrived several months before the collapse of the Kabul regime against the Taliban. From 2016 to 2018 he was Minister of Communications in Afghanistan.

He now claims to have given up his post because he was tired of corruption in the government.

He then worked as a consultant in the telecommunications sector in Afghanistan.

But in 2020 the security situation will worsen. “So I decided to go,” he says.

Although he has dual Afghan-British citizenship, he decided to take up residence in Germany at the end of 2020. Shortly before Brexit, he made this process much more difficult for Her Majesty’s citizens.

He believes he has more opportunities in his industry within the largest European economy.

Problem: His lack of knowledge of German immediately became a burden and the COVID-19 pandemic with imprisonment did not make learning easier.

From now on he dedicates himself to this with four hours of lessons a day before he gets on his Lieferando delivery bike.

He receives 15 euros (22 Canadian dollars) an hour. That is 50% more than the minimum wage in Germany (9.50 euros or 14 CAD), but still a very modest wage. Despite everything, he claims to be able to take care of himself.

Sayed Sadaat is not eligible for refugee status and related benefits as he is primarily considered a UK citizen.

The man who refuses to talk about his family in Afghanistan says despite everything that he does not regret his decision.

Adviser to the German government?

The delivery contract “is limited until I find another job,” he wants to believe. He is in excellent shape, he says with a smile, as he has to cycle around 1,200 kilometers by bike every month.

With the withdrawal of NATO forces from Afghanistan, Sayed Sadaat believes that he will be able to make himself useful in Germany. “I can advise the federal government and ensure that the Afghan people benefit from it because I can give a realistic picture of the ground,” he assures us on site. Even if he admits he has no contact yet.

The priority therefore remains the delivery of food on the streets of Leipzig, Saxony, for the time being.

His working day has just started and he is already scanning with his cell phone to see where orders are coming in. “I have to go now,” he slips and falls into the rain for his first delivery of the day.