Former Catalan Prime Minister Puigdemont briefly arrested

Madrid / Rome / Brussels (dpa) – The Italian border police were already waiting for the eminent refugee before the Spanish courts.

Barely the former head of the Catalan regional government, Carles Puigdemont, did he leave the plane on Thursday at the airport in the city of Alghero, in north-western Sardinia, when he was arrested. .

The reason was a European arrest warrant issued by the Spanish Supreme Court in 2019. A day later, according to media reports, he is already on the run.

Spanish justice accused Puigdemont, elected MEP in 2019, of rebellion in particular because of the illegal referendum on independence in 2017. Italian judge Plinia Azzena again let the Catalans go on Friday. He is also allowed to leave the island. It was previously reported that the judge ordered Puigdemont not to leave the island until the issue of a transfer to Spain was clarified.

The next court date has been set for October 4. Negotiations will then take place on how to proceed with the European arrest warrant issued by Spain. Puigdemont could only possibly participate via a video switcher, “La Vanguardia” newspaper reported, citing its lawyers.

Puigdemont’s problems with the Spanish courts date back to 2017. At that time, Spanish police worked to prevent an illegal referendum on independence held in Catalonia on October 1. As almost only secession supporters voted, there was a large majority in favor of independence.

After Puigdemont proclaimed the region’s independence and immediately suspended it, it was deposed by Madrid and Catalonia was placed under direct administration by the central government. Puigdemont and some of his colleagues flee abroad. The main separatists who did not flee were sentenced to long prison terms ranging from 9 to 13 years in 2019, but were pardoned last June.

Puigdemont’s Spanish lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, was already confident on Friday that his client would be released soon. Puigdemont’s Italian lawyer Agostinangelo Marras had made a similar statement. “He is convinced that the case will be resolved as soon as possible and that he will be free again quickly,” he said, quoting Ansa.

The temporary fixation of Puigdemont in Italy is not only politically but also from a legal point of view explosive. The Catalan is currently defending himself in EU court against the fact that the European Parliament lifted his immunity as a MP by majority vote in March. He also asked for the provisional restoration of parliamentary immunity pending the final decision of the Court of Justice. However, this was rejected by the responsible judge – among other things, on the grounds that Spain had assured that the arrest warrant for Puigdemont would not be executed until the court finally ruled on the extradition issues.

Puigdemont’s Belgian lawyer, Simon Bekaert, was indignant that Puigdemont was even pursued by the police when he entered the country. “Either Italy made a mistake or Spain cheated on the ECJ,” he commented on Friday. Bekaert told the German news agency in Brussels that a new urgent request was being prepared to restore parliamentary immunity to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg. This should be submitted if the Italian authorities organize a transfer from Puigdemont to Spain.

The court recently clarified that Puigdemont should not be arrested or extradited until the dispute is finally resolved, Bekaert said. It was expressly stated that in the event of an arrest, a new request for a provisional order for the restoration of parliamentary immunity could be filed.

For Fulco Lanchester, an Italian professor and constitutional law expert at La Sapienza University in Rome, the case is so clear that he believes Puigdemont deliberately took the risk of short-term arrest. “In my opinion, this was a deliberate move by Puigdemont to draw attention to his cause. He took a calculated risk to seek the public, ”he told the German news agency. It is “hard to believe that a person wanted under an international arrest warrant and not enjoying immunity did not knowingly cause such an arrest.”

The place of arrest is also very symbolic: Alghero, also known as “little Barcelona”, is a Catalan-speaking island in Sardinia. The Catalans had conquered the region at the end of the 14th century and displaced the local population. Puigdemont had traveled to the island to participate in the Adifolk Festival, an event aimed at spreading Catalan culture. A thousand Catalans also attended, which he could expect to speak loudly about their “president in exile” and the independence of Catalonia.

Puigdemont could use such public support. A decisive force in the camp of the inflexible separatists, he fell behind when the current more moderate regional president of Catalonia, Pere Aragonès, entered into a dialogue with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to end the long-standing conflict.

Sánchez called on Puigdemont on Friday to face justice. At the same time, he affirmed his willingness to engage in dialogue. While some separatists accuse Sánchez of the “oppression” of Catalonia and label Aragonès a “traitor,” Puigdemont returns to the center of attention as an honest fighter for the Catalan cause during the night in custody on the basis of ‘a Spanish arrest warrant.