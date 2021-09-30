Former Concentration Camp Secretary Arrested After Escaping

Itzehoe (dpa) – Due to the flight of the defendants, the last Nazi trial in Germany may not have started as planned. The Itzehoe district court near Hamburg issued an arrest warrant on Thursday morning for the former secretary of the Stutthof concentration camp near Gdansk.

Police found Irmgard F., 96, hours later, court spokeswoman Frederike Milhoffer said at noon. The accused must appear before the criminal chamber during the day. A doctor should check the woman’s suitability for detention. Then the chamber wanted to decide whether the detention will be carried out or if the 96-year-old man will be spared.

The accused is charged with aiding and abetting murder in more than 11,000 cases. As a typist and typist in the commander’s office in Stutthof, she allegedly helped camp officials systematically kill prisoners between June 1943 and April 1945. According to the Ludwigsburg central office responsible for investigating Nazi crimes, around 65,000 people died in the German concentration camp and its sub-camps as well as on the so-called death marches at the end of the war.

The 96-year-old left her place of residence between 6 a.m. and 7.20 a.m. on Thursday and took a taxi to Norderstedt / Hamburg-Ochsenzoll, Milhoffer explained. According to information from bild.de, she was walking on Langenhorner Chaussee in Hamburg at noon when police noticed her.

The court spokeswoman confirmed that the 96-year-old woman said in a letter to the court days before the scheduled start of the trial that she did not want to come. The president then told her what action the criminal chamber would take if she did not come. Based on the announcement alone, the court could not have issued an arrest warrant for the 96-year-old man, Milhoffer said. It is not legally permissible.

In the absence of the accused, the Trial Chamber adjourned the hearing to October 19. “As we know, the main hearing does not take place against a defendant who has not been charged,” declared the president of the court Dominik Gross. In the negotiating room, more than 50 journalists and spectators, 12 representatives of the 30 co-plaintiffs, the defense lawyer and other parties involved in the process awaited the start. The indictment was scheduled to be read at the start of the trial. This should now happen on the next date. In order to be able to carry out the internationally recognized process under Corona conditions, it does not take place in the Itzeho courthouse, but in the premises of a logistics company on the outskirts.

The chamber assumes that negotiations can take place for at least an hour and a half to two hours each day of the trial, the spokeswoman said. The defendant must be collected from her home at each appointment, accompanied by a doctor. The court has set 26 more hearing dates.

In the past, there was no court date for the defendant to appear, Milhoffer said. Prosecutor spokesman Peter Müller-Rakow also left open the question of whether representatives of the prosecution had spoken to Irmgard F. “The accused was heard fairly”, simply said the prosecutor general. Public defender Wolf Molkentin has also not commented on possible encounters with the 96-year-old. He just said, “As a defense lawyer, I couldn’t do my job if I didn’t have contact with the respective client as well.”

In July 2020, the Hamburg Regional Court sentenced a former Stutthof security guard to two years’ probation. The court found the 93-year-old man guilty of aiding and abetting murder in 5,230 cases – at least as many prisoners were, according to the criminal chamber, murdered during the accused’s 1944/45 service in Stutthof.

The trial of Bruno D., then 93, lasted nine months. There were 45 negotiations. After the start of the corona pandemic in March 2021, the process had to take place under strict hygienic conditions. Nevertheless, the defendant did not miss a single session, only one meeting had to be interrupted prematurely because the defendant was not feeling well.

According to dpa information, this smooth process was due to agreements between the court and the family of the accused. The family, including his wife, children and grandchildren, accompanied him to all his appointments and were granted permanent seats in the courtroom. Usually a daughter of the accused was seated next to her father. Each time, he was picked up by an ambulance and brought home. A doctor was still present in the courtroom.

Polish civilians were interned in the Stutthof camp immediately after the start of World War II. From 1942, according to the Stutthof Museum, transport from other regions occupied by Germany followed. In June 1944, Stutthof was part of the “Final Solution”. According to the Israeli Yad Vashem memorial, the SS brought mainly Jewish women from the Baltic states and Auschwitz labor camps to Stutthof. The conditions of detention were almost as bad as in an extermination camp. The prisoners died from illness and abuse, but also from gunfire, hanging, gassing and lethal injections of phenol into the heart.