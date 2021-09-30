Former Concentration Camp Secretary Must Be Detained After Trying To Escape

Itzehoe (dpa) – In what may have been the last Nazi trial in Germany, the Itzehoe Regional Court has ordered the 96-year-old accused to be taken into custody. With this, the criminal chamber reacted to the attempt of the former secretary of the Stutthof concentration camp to escape the trial.

“The court issued the accused with the arrest warrant. She is now taken to the remand center, ”court spokeswoman Frederike Milhoffer said on Thursday. Detention was ordered “until further notice”. Due to the absence of the defendants, the criminal chamber suspended the trial until October 19.

The accused is charged with aiding and abetting murder in more than 11,000 cases. As a typist and typist in the commander’s office in Stutthof, she allegedly helped camp officials systematically kill prisoners between June 1943 and April 1945. According to the Ludwigsburg central office responsible for investigating Nazi crimes, around 65,000 people died in the German concentration camp and its sub-camps as well as on the so-called death marches at the end of the war.

The 96-year-old left her place of residence between 6 a.m. and 7.20 a.m. on Thursday and took a taxi to Norderstedt / Hamburg-Ochsenzoll, Milhoffer explained. According to information from bild.de, she was walking on Langenhorner Chaussee in Hamburg at noon when police noticed her.

Milhoffer confirmed that the 96-year-old woman said in a letter to the court days before the scheduled start of the trial that she did not want to come. The president then told her what action the criminal chamber would take if she did not come. Based on the announcement alone, the court could not have issued an arrest warrant for the 96-year-old man, Milhoffer said. It is not legally permissible.

In the morning, more than 50 journalists and spectators, twelve representatives of the 30 co-plaintiffs, the defense lawyer and other parties involved in the trial awaited the start of the hearing in the morning. The accusation had to be read. This should now happen during the next meeting on October 19. In order to be able to carry out the internationally recognized process under Corona conditions, it does not take place in the Itzeho courthouse, but in the premises of a logistics company on the outskirts.

The chamber assumes that negotiations can take place for at least an hour and a half to two hours each day of the trial, the spokeswoman said. The defendant must be collected from her home at each appointment, accompanied by a doctor. The court has set 26 more hearing dates. If she remains in detention, she should be taken from the remand center to the courtroom.

In the past, there was no court date for the defendant to appear, Milhoffer said. Prosecutor spokesman Peter Müller-Rakow also left open the question of whether representatives of the prosecution had spoken to Irmgard F. “The accused was heard fairly”, simply said the prosecutor general. Public defender Wolf Molkentin has also not commented on possible encounters with the 96-year-old. He just said, “As a defense lawyer, I couldn’t do my job if I didn’t have contact with the respective client as well.”

The Irmgard F. case was transmitted to the Itzeho public prosecutor’s office in the summer of 2016 from the central office in Ludwigsburg. A preliminary investigation was then opened and charges were laid in January 2021. “This preliminary investigation is of an exceptional nature. You consider the facts and you consider the time of the crime, ”said Müller-Rakow. Documents from the former concentration camp have been evaluated and witnesses in the United States and Israel have been heard. A historian had prepared an expert report on the role and function of defendants in the Stutthof concentration camp. Above all, Jewish prisoners, Polish partisans and Soviet prisoners of war were systematically killed in the camp. According to the defense attorney, however, no documents were found that the defendant signed with his name or abbreviation.

In July 2020, the Hamburg Regional Court sentenced a former Stutthof security guard to two years’ probation. The court found the 93-year-old man guilty of aiding and abetting murder in 5,230 cases – at least as many prisoners were, according to the criminal chamber, murdered during the accused’s 1944/45 service in Stutthof.

The trial of Bruno D., then 93, lasted nine months. There were 45 negotiations. After the start of the corona pandemic in March 2021, the process had to take place under strict hygienic conditions. However, the accused did not miss a single session; only one appointment had to be terminated prematurely because the accused was not feeling well.