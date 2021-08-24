Former drug lord handed over to Mexico by the US

(Mexico City) Washington handed over to the Mexican authorities on Monday the former leader of the Tijuana cartel, Eduardo Arellano Félix, known as “El Doctor”, who had served his sentence in the United States.

Posted on Aug 23, 2021 at 9:26 pm

The Mexican attorney general said the drug dealer was taken into custody immediately after being handed over to an international bridge in Matamoros on the border with the United States.

He is charged with “his probable fault in the offenses of organized crime”. […] and criminal association, “said a statement by the prosecutor.

Arellano Félix, 64, is one of the ten brothers who led the Tijuana cartel. He was recently released early after serving 13 years of a 15-year prison sentence in the United States.

Arellano Félix was arrested in Tijuana in October 2008 and extradited from Mexico to the United States in August 2012.

He took control of the organization after the murder of Ramón, the most violent of his nine brothers, in 2002 and after the arrests of Benjamin and Francisco Javier in 2002 and 2006, respectively.

Most of the 10 brothers who led the cartel were arrested or killed. The Tijuana cartel is practically dismantled.

While he was waiting to be brought before a judge, “El Doctor” was held in the maximum security prison “El Altiplano” in the state of Mexico (center).