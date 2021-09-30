Former French President Sarkozy Sentenced to Prison

Paris (AP) – For years, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been at the center of justice because of various cases, for the second time in a few months a court sentenced him to prison.

On Thursday, the Paris court sentenced the former head of state to one year in prison for illegal campaign financing. The 66-year-old can serve his sentence as an electronically supervised house arrest with an ankle cuff. But if it will really come to this, it’s still open. As with the March conviction, Sarkozy’s defense has announced an appeal.

Numerous camera and media teams flooded the courtroom of the modern Parisian judicial complex that morning. Although politicians in France often found themselves in court due to unclear cash flows, criminal prosecutions against the ex-president were rare. Particularly because the lawsuits against the ex-president known as “Sarko” involve huge sums of money.

Because in his re-election campaign finally failed in 2012, Sarkozy largely exceeded the capped costs for reasons of equality of opportunity between the candidates. Instead of the 22.5 million euros authorized, Sarkozy’s team spent at least 42.8 million euros, according to the court.

In order to cover the overspending, his UMP party – now renamed Republican – camouflaged the spending with a system of fictitious invoices, according to the verdict. Sarkozy would not have invented the system, but he ignored two written advice from accountants and made other appearances in the campaign at additional cost.

In the reasons for the verdict, the president of the court underlined the particular gravity of the offenses, spoke of a large sum of money and a large number of documents manipulated. Sarkozy was aware of the campaign spending limit. It was not his first election campaign either. The curator sat at the Élysée from 2007 to 2012.

Sarkozy had denied the allegations. The prosecution requested a year in prison, half of which was suspended, and a fine. Sarkozy’s defense pleaded for acquittal.

During the proceedings, 13 other people were tried on suspicion of fraud and complicity. The court found them all guilty and sentenced them to between two and three and a half years in prison. Some of them have been suspended and may otherwise be placed under house arrest.

Sarkozy’s conviction comes just months after a previous legal defeat. In March, in another case, he was sentenced to three years in prison, two of which were suspended, for corruption and illicit influence. The ex-president announced his appointment. And due to his first electoral campaign in 2007, French justice inquiries are still ongoing against France’s former hope for civil rights. In the bedroom is the allegation of payments from Libya

Sarkozy is not the first former high-ranking politician in France to be found guilty by a court. Former President Jacques Chirac was sentenced to two years in prison for embezzlement and breach of trust during his tenure as mayor of Paris. Former prime ministers François Fillon, Alain Juppé and Edith Cresson were also convicted of various offenses.