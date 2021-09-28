Former Trump spokeswoman describes “terrifying” anger

(Washington) A former White House spokeswoman during the Trump presidency describes in a book the ex-president’s “terrifying” outbursts of anger which, according to excerpts published in the American press on Tuesday, calmed down only by playing their favorite music.

In a book titled I’ll Take Your Questions Now, Stephanie Grisham – who never bowed to the daily press conference practice with reporters covering the White House – describes a spirited, liar, concealer, and sexist.

She was White House spokeswoman between July 2019 and April 2020 and then was Chief of Staff to former First Lady Melania Trump.

Stephanie Grisham claims that to calm the “terrifying” anger of the billionaire who still enjoys massive support among the Republican electorate, a person was called to the White House to broadcast his favorite songs, including “Memory” from the musical “Cats” reports the New York Times. This man was called “Music Man”.

The former spokesman also reports that the former president brought an employee to his Air Force One cabin to look at his buttocks, the Washington Post read.

The daily newspaper also reported on a meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit two years ago.

According to Stephanie Grisham, in the absence of reporters, the former US president told his Russian counterpart, “Okay, I’ll play hard with you for a few minutes. But that’s for the cameras, and when they’re gone we talk. ”

The former spokesman, who resigned at the time of the January 6, 2020 attack on the Capitol, also says the former president went into hiding from the public after undergoing a colonoscopy in 2019.

Stephanie Grisham also describes, still after extracts from the Washington Post and the New York Times, a Melania Trump who is increasingly hostile to her husband after revelations about her affair with a porn actress.

According to her former chief of staff, after this scandal, the former first lady asked to be accompanied by an attractive soldier on her public appearances in order to anger her husband.

Of her own role in a White House where “dishonesty circulated like it was being spread through the air conditioning,” writes Stephanie Grisham, according to the New York Times: “I should have heard more.”