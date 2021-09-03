Former US cardinal pleads not guilty of sexual assault on teenagers

(New York) Former US Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who was accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in late July, was briefed on Friday in a Northeastern US court of the charges he pleaded not guilty to.

The alleged victim’s attorney welcomed this formal indictment. “Today is history being made,” replied Mitchell Garabedian in a statement sent to AFP, believing that his client’s lawsuit in court sent a “message of morality” to the Catholic Church.

“The plaintiff, a pioneer, is sending the message to the Catholic Church that his rule of sexual assault by bishops and cardinals will be directly opposed,” Garabedian added.

Theodore McCarrick, 91, came to court in Dedham, Massachussets, hunched over on a walker and under a few boos, can be seen in videos posted on social media.

PHOTO MICHAEL DWYER, AP

He went free after paying a $ 5,000 deposit, according to legal documents viewed by AFP.

This former Archbishop of Washington was dismissed in 2019, a sanction almost unprecedented in church history for a cardinal, after the Vatican found him guilty of sexually assaulting at least one teenage boy and of inappropriate sexual conduct with adult seminarians in the 1970s.

He is now confronted in three cases of “sexual assault on a child over 14”.

Prosecutors accuse him of inappropriately touching the 16-year-old while they were at a university in Massachusetts to marry the alleged victim’s brother, according to legal documents the AFP examined in late July.

According to the teenager, now a man in his sixties, the ex-cardinal lured him into a room and touched his genitals while “reciting prayers,” the ad said.

Mr. McCarrick has been the subject of several civil court cases, but these are the first criminal cases against him. He is the top Catholic official dismissed in the United States for alleged sexual violence, a case that has rocked the Church in the country.

This court case takes place in Massachusetts, an American state marked by sex scandals with participation of the Catholic Church 90 priests in and around Boston over several decades.

According to bishop-accountability.org, between 1950 and 2016 the American Church received complaints from more than 18,500 victims of sexual abuse committed by more than 6,700 members of the clergy.