Four Leading Democratic Activists Arrested in Hong Kong

Hong Kong (AP) – Four leading democratic opposition activists have been arrested again in Hong Kong. The arrests were based on the controversial new security law.

The Hong Kong Alliance of Support for Democratic Patriotic Movements in China announced that its Vice President Chow Hang-tung and board members Leung Kam-wai, Tang Ngok-kwan and Chan Dor-wai had been arrested by the state security police. There have been international criticisms.

The group previously held the annual Hong Kong memorial to the victims of the bloody crackdown on the democratic movement on June 4, 1989 in China. Hundreds of thousands of people attended the candlelight devotions. On Tuesday, the four main members of the alliance refused to cooperate with authorities in investigations based on the security law and to release confidential data. The group is suspected of “conspiracy with foreign forces”.

In a letter to the Hong Kong police chief, Allianz rejected the allegation of being a “foreign agent”. From their point of view, there is no legal basis for the request for disclosure of information. These are financial data and files related to the association’s cooperation with other pro-democratic groups.

Since the Chinese Special Administrative Region authorities massively reduced the space for opposition activities with the security law, the alliance, like many other civilian organizations, has already been forced to disband after 32 years. An extraordinary general assembly of its members is expected to formalize the movement this month.

After the ongoing protests and calls for more democracy in Hong Kong, the Communist leadership in Beijing passed the controversial security law in the summer of 2020. It targets the pro-democratic opposition and is loosely directed against activities whom Beijing considers to be subversive, separatist, terrorist or conspiratorial. Dozens of activists have been arrested or awaiting trial. Some have been convicted.

Many members of the opposition fled abroad for fear of prosecution. Ordinary citizens are also leaving the economic and financial metropolis: in the twelve months since the passage of the Security Law, Hong Kong’s population has already shrunk by 90,000.

As of July 1, 1997, the former British crown colony of Hong Kong belongs to China again and is governed autonomously as a Special Administrative Region. In fact, the seven million Hong Kong people are expected to enjoy a “high degree of autonomy” and much more political freedoms by 2047. However, critics believe that Beijing’s security law has replaced the principle of long standing “one country, two systems” by “one country, one system”.

The arrests drew international criticism. The security law is “a blank check to prosecute anyone who does not want to leave Hong Kong under the full control of the Communist Party,” Bundestag Human Rights Committee Chairman Gyde Jensen said ( FDP). “This complete control also includes collective memory, in which the victims of Tian’anmen are no longer allowed to exist.”

Jensen accused the EU of failing to impose personal sanctions for violating international law in Hong Kong. “This is because the human rights situation in China and Hong Kong has never been a priority for the Chancellor and the Foreign Minister,” the FDP politician said. “I regard this as a shameful and fatal omission.”

Human rights activists also condemned the arrests. “What relentless harassment from a group that organized peaceful rallies for insisting on telling the truth about the Communist Party,” Maya Wang of Human Rights Watch wrote on Twitter.