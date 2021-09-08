Four more democracy activists arrested in Hong Kong

Hong Kong officials are taking action against critics of the controversial security law. Four prominent activists behind the annual memorial to the victims of the 1989 massacre in China are arrested.

Hong Kong (AP) – During the law enforcement campaign against democratic opposition in Hong Kong, four prominent activists have been arrested again.

The arrests were based on the controversial new security law. The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Democratic Patriotic Movements in China announced that the state security police have recruited Vice President and Lawyer Chow Hang-tung and board members Leung Kam-wai, Tang Ngok-kwan and Chan Dor-wai.

The group previously held the annual Hong Kong events to commemorate the victims of the bloody crackdown on the democratic movement in China on June 4, 1989. Hundreds of thousands of people attended their candlelight devotions on the anniversary. of the massacre. On Tuesday, the day before the arrest, the four main members of the alliance refused to cooperate with authorities in investigations based on the security law and to release confidential data. The group is suspected of “conspiracy with foreign forces”.

In a letter to the Hong Kong police chief, Allianz rejected the allegation of being a “foreign agent”. From their point of view, there is no legal basis for the request to provide the requested information. These are financial data and files related to the association’s cooperation with other pro-democratic groups.

Since the Chinese Special Administrative Region authorities massively reduced the space for opposition activities with the security law, the alliance, like many other civilian organizations, has already been forced to disband after 32 years. An extraordinary general assembly of its members is expected to formalize the movement this month.

After the ongoing protests and calls for more democracy in Hong Kong, the Communist leadership in Beijing passed the security law in the summer of 2020, which also drew sharp criticism internationally. It targets the pro-democratic opposition and is loosely directed against activities that Beijing considers subversive, separatist, terrorist or conspiratorial.

Since then, the law has been used by authorities in Hong Kong to take action against the democratic movement. Dozens of activists have already been arrested or awaiting trial. Some have already been convicted. Many members of the opposition fled abroad for fear of prosecution. Ordinary citizens are also leaving the Asian economic and financial metropolis: in the twelve months since the passage of the security law, the population of Hong Kong has already shrunk by 90,000.