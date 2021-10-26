Fourth Party Logistics Market 2021 Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Revenue and sales, Trends and Developments, Forecast by 2027

In terms of revenue, the global Fourth Party Logistics Market was valued at US$ 56,472.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 78,981.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The global fourth party logistics market is experiencing a steady growth with regards to the initial research activities, product innovations, investments, technological integrations, and deployment in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise exponentially in the coming years.

Major Players in the market are:

Allyn International Services, Inc. United Parcel Service, Inc. GEFCO Group XPO Logistics, Inc. Deutsche Post AG DB Schenker DAMCO Logistics Plus Inc. GEODIS CEVA Logistics AG

The global fourth party logistics market has been segmented as follows:

Fourth Party Logistics Market – By Type

Synergy Plus Operating Model

Solution Integrator Model

Industry Innovator Model

Fourth Party Logistics Market – By EndUser

Automotive

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Retail

Industrial

Others

Market Insights

Rising Demand for Seamless Supply Chain Operations for Enhanced Productivity

The emergence of fourth party logistics concept has essentially been a move towards removing all the bottlenecks from the complex global supply chain environment. Fourth party logistic (4PL) services is also termed as supply-chain-as-a-service, where the 4PL providers integrates itself with the customer company’s logistics department. This empowers the 4PL service providers with hands-on-approach to the entire operations involved in a supply chain ranging from order management to warehousing, and compliance regulations to supplier management.

