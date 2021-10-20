FPGA Security Market Emerging industries, Challenges and Threats Faced by Key Vendors | Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Efinix, Inc, Flex Logix Technologies, Inc.

The North America FPGA Security Market is expected to reach US$1,186.3 million by 2027 from US$618.6 million in 2019; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Most of current security challenges are often created as well as solved with software. Intrusion detection, distributed denial of service attacks protection, and malware prevention, among others, area few of the common software security solutions. However, most of the software-centric security solutions are not sufficient to match up with the growing Industry 4.0 trends and IoT; this is mainly due to There is a growing need for hardware-centric security solutions, especially in energy, petrochemical, electricity, and military sector applications, which aremajor application areas of Industry 4.0.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America FPGA Security Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America FPGA Security market during the forecast period, i.e., 2019–2027.

Major Key players covered in this report:

• Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

• Efinix, Inc

• Flex Logix Technologies, Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

• LeafLabs, LLC

• Microchip Technology Inc.

• QuickLogic Corporation

• S2C

• Xilinx, Inc.

NORTH AMERICA FPGA SECURITY MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America FPGA Security Market, by Configuration

• Low-End FPGA

• Mid-Range FPGA

• High-End FPGA

North America FPGA Security Market, by Technology

• SRAM

• Flash

• Antifuse

North America FPGA Security Market, by End User

• Telecommunication

• Consumer Electronics

• Data Centers and Computing

• Military and Aerospace

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Other End Users

The research on the North America FPGA Security market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America FPGA Security market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2019–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America FPGA Security market.

