Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global fracking chemicals and fluids market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Fracking refers to the process of drilling into the earth to create fissures and extract gas and crude oil. It includes injecting a solution, which is made using water, sand and various chemicals, in drilling wells at high pressure. This assists in increasing the number of hydrocarbons, preventing corrosion of the wells, clogs and bacterial growth, and lubricating the extraction process. Different chemicals are generally used in fracking to perform functions that vary depending on the required characteristics.

Market Trends

The rising consumption of energy, along with advancements in offshore activities, represents one of the key factors bolstering the global fracking chemicals and fluids market growth. Apart from this, the leading manufacturers operating in the industry are investing significantly in the research and development (R&D) activities to develop environment-friendly fracking chemicals and non-toxic drilling fluids. This is expected to create a positive influence on the market growth in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Albermarle Corporation

Ashland Inc.

Baker Hughes Incorporated, BASF SE

Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Clariant International Ltd.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

FTS International

Halliburton Company

Pioneer Engineering Services

Schlumberger Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Weatherford International

Breakup by Type:

Water-Based

Foam-Based

Gelled Oil-Based

Others

Breakup by Well Type:

Horizontal Wells

Vertical Wells

Breakup by Function Type:

Gelling Agent

Friction Reducer

Surfactant

Scale Inhibitor

Clay Stabilizer

Acid

Cross-Linkers

Breaker

Ph Adjusting Agent

Iron Control Agent

Corrosion Inhibitor

Biocide

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

