France: 330,000 victims of abuse in the Catholic Church

A commission in France attempted to quantify the extent of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. There are hundreds of thousands of cases, including many rapes.

Paris (AP) – In the Catholic Church in France, 216,000 children and young people have been victims of sexual abuse since the 1950s, according to the projections of a commission of inquiry.

Including the establishments managed by the church, 330,000 victims are presumed, said Tuesday in Paris the president of the Independent Commission for Abuse in the Church (CIASE), Jean-Marc Sauvé. 80 percent of the victims were boys aged 10 to 13 and 20 percent were girls of different age groups. The facts were rape in almost a third of the cases.

“The figures are staggering and cannot remain without consequences”, declared the President of the Commission. The victims suffered suffering, isolation and often shame and guilt. Almost half of them still suffered from it, even after many years.

The founder of the association of victims “La Parole Libérée”, François Devaux, warned the Church during the presentation of the report, eagerly awaited in France: “We must pay for all these crimes. It will be around billions.